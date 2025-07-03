Tanzania's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% in a decision announced on Thursday.
The Bank of Tanzania targets inflation of 5%, and consumer inflation has hovered around 3% since it launched its policy rate in January 2024.
The East African country's government sees economic growth rising to 6% this year, up from 5.5% last year, helped by the start of electricity generation at the Julius Nyerere hydropower dam.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has been pushing ahead with large-scale infrastructure projects like the dam and a railway network ahead of elections due in October.
Reuters
Tanzania central bank cuts policy rate by 25 basis points
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
Tanzania's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% in a decision announced on Thursday.
The Bank of Tanzania targets inflation of 5%, and consumer inflation has hovered around 3% since it launched its policy rate in January 2024.
The East African country's government sees economic growth rising to 6% this year, up from 5.5% last year, helped by the start of electricity generation at the Julius Nyerere hydropower dam.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has been pushing ahead with large-scale infrastructure projects like the dam and a railway network ahead of elections due in October.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Ethiopia 'formalises debt rework' with official creditors
Most packaged food in Kenya would need health warning label under new rules: report
IMF disburses nearly R8bn to Tanzania under two arrangements
China says it will remove all tariffs on African exports to boost trade
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appears in court for treason trial
Tanzania arrests opposition official Amani Golugwa travelling to political conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos