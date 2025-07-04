Air Algerie signed on Thursday an agreement with the Franco-Italian ATR to purchase 16 new airplanes to boost its domestic network, state media reported.
ATR is jointly owned by Airbus and Leonardo.
Reuters
Air Algerie to purchase 16 airplanes, says state media
Image: 123RF/chalabala
