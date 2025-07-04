Africa

Air Algerie to purchase 16 airplanes, says state media

04 July 2025 - 13:45 By Enas Alashray
Air Algerie has signed an agreement with the Franco-Italian ATR to purchase 16 new airplanes to boost its domestic network, state media reported. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chalabala

Air Algerie signed on Thursday an agreement with the Franco-Italian ATR to purchase 16 new airplanes to boost its domestic network, state media reported.

ATR is jointly owned by Airbus and Leonardo.

