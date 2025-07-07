Africa

Kenyan police fire teargas, water cannons on anniversary of pro-democracy protests

07 July 2025 - 12:49 By Edwin Okoth, George Obulutsa and Edwin Waita
Demonstrators react after teargas was fired during clashes with police at the 'Saba Saba People's March' anti-government protest in Nairobi on July 7 2025.
Demonstrators react after teargas was fired during clashes with police at the 'Saba Saba People's March' anti-government protest in Nairobi on July 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse protesters in the capital Nairobi on Monday as they marked the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies.

Activists rally every year on July 7 to mark the date in 1990 when opponents of then-president Daniel Arap Moi launched a bid to transform the country into a multiparty democracy. The protest is called “Saba Saba” (“seven seven” in Kiswahili) because of the date.

Authorities have ramped up police deployments in Nairobi since youth-led protests in June 2024 that initially focused on tax hikes but expanded to cover issues such as graft, police brutality and unexplained disappearances of government critics.

A Reuters witness saw police use teargas and water cannons on Monday to disperse crowds along a key artery in Nairobi as hundreds of demonstrators advanced, with some blowing whistles while they marched.

Police had earlier blocked major roads leading into Nairobi and heavily restricted vehicle traffic within the city, leaving streets deserted but for the demonstrators, who turned up on foot. Most schools and at least one shopping mall were shut in anticipation of possible trouble.

“We are not ready to go back (home) because who will fight for our rights? We will be here until evening,” said Francis Waswa, a construction worker.

Interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen, who last month described the protests as “terrorism disguised as dissent”, said on his X account on Sunday the government was committed to protecting life and property.

“Our security agencies are on high alert to deal decisively with criminals and other elements of ill intent who may seek to infiltrate peaceful processions to cause havoc, mayhem or destruction of property,” he said.

Unidentified people forced their way into the offices of the nonprofit Kenya Human Rights Commission on Sunday to stop a press conference ahead of Monday's protests.

At least one person, a board member, was injured, said Ernest Cornel, who works at the commission.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and blogger, in police custody in June gave fresh impetus to public protests. The government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reported 19 deaths nationwide during demonstrations on June 25.

Prosecutors approved murder charges against six people, including three police officers, over Ojwang's death. All six suspects pleaded not guilty.

Reuters 

