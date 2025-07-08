Africa

Angola hikes diesel price again to bolster public finances

08 July 2025 - 14:18 By Miguel Gomes
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Angola's finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa. File photo.
Angola's finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Angola hiked the diesel price by one-third from Friday as part of the government's drive to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances.

The African oil-producing country has been gradually removing fuel subsidies since 2023, encouraged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Its economy is under pressure because of a slide in the global crude oil price earlier this year, and it faces external debt repayments of about $9bn (R160.04bn) in 2025, including a Eurobond maturing in November.

The diesel price has risen to 400 kwanzas (R7.76) per litre from 300 kwanzas before, the second price hike this year.

The petroleum products regulator left prices for petrol and liquefied petroleum gas unchanged.

Finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa told Reuters in October that fuel subsidies amounted to around 4% of gross domestic product last year and said the government planned to continue removing them in phases.

The IMF said in May it had cut Angola's preliminary growth outlook for 2025 to 2.4% from an initial 3%, citing lower oil prices and tightening external financing conditions.

A petrol price hike in 2023 triggered deadly protests, but there was no immediate sign of social unrest in Angola on Friday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts, poll shows

A majority of respondents in Angola and Cape Verde believe Portugal should apologise for its colonial past and return artefacts and other items ...
News
6 days ago

SA to look to African resources to boost sector, says Mantashe

An opportunity emerged for acquiring exploration blocks in South Sudan
News
5 days ago

US envoy plays down Africa tariff, visa concerns, affirms Lobito commitment

The top US diplomat for Africa on Tuesday dismissed allegations of unfair US trade practices and said funding delays would not derail a key railway ...
News
1 week ago

World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency for developing countries

The World Bank is urging "radical" debt transparency for developing countries and their lenders to stave off future crises, it said in a report ...
News
2 weeks ago

Let’s seize the day at Luanda summit

We have a chance to demonstrate that Africa’s growth is not just an aspiration but a practical, investable reality, writes Helmut Engelbrecht
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Chevron CEO warned staff of safety issues before fatal Angola platform fire

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told employees they needed to reinforce safety standards after a growing number of injury near-misses in an internal video ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. No social grants suspended: Sassa South Africa
  3. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  4. POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns? South Africa
  5. Security beefed up at Mkhwanazi’s home after explosive allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Kenya Protests: At Least 11 Dead in Clashes
Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS