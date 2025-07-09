Members of the European delegation did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The Hamad government had said on Monday all foreign visitors and diplomatic missions should not come to Libya and move inside the country without its prior permission.
Earlier in the day the EU delegation had met in Tripoli with the UN-recognised government of Abdulhamid Dbiebah to discuss the migration crisis before flying to Benghazi.
Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi to a Nato-backed uprising. Factional conflict has split the country since 2014.
Dbeibah said during the meeting he had tasked his interior ministry with developing a national plan to tackle migration "based on practical cooperation with partners and reflecting a clear political will to build sustainable solutions".
Reuters
Libya's eastern-based government bars entry of EU migration delegation
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Halden Krog
The EU migration commissioner and ministers from Italy, Malta and Greece were denied entry to the eastern part of divided Libya on Tuesday as they had disregarded "Libyan national sovereignty", the Benghazi-based government said.
The delegation had arrived to attend a meeting with the parallel government of Osama Hamad, allied to military commander Khalifa Haftar who controls the east and large areas of southern Libya, shortly after a meeting with the rival, internationally recognised government that controls the west of Libya.
The delegation included:
The Benghazi-based government said the visit was cancelled upon the delegation's arrival at Benghazi airport whereupon the ministers were declared persona non grata and told to leave Libyan territory immediately.
WATCH | Greece rescues hundreds of migrants from Libya
Members of the European delegation did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The Hamad government had said on Monday all foreign visitors and diplomatic missions should not come to Libya and move inside the country without its prior permission.
Earlier in the day the EU delegation had met in Tripoli with the UN-recognised government of Abdulhamid Dbiebah to discuss the migration crisis before flying to Benghazi.
Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi to a Nato-backed uprising. Factional conflict has split the country since 2014.
Dbeibah said during the meeting he had tasked his interior ministry with developing a national plan to tackle migration "based on practical cooperation with partners and reflecting a clear political will to build sustainable solutions".
Reuters
READ MORE:
BP, Shell to study hydrocarbon potential at three Libyan oilfields
Limpet mine may have damaged Greek tanker off Libya, say sources
No injuries or pollution after explosion at oil tanker off Libya, says operator
Greece seeks cooperation with Libya to stop migration, says PM
Greece to deploy frigates off Libya to curb increased migrant flows, PM says
At least 60 people feared missing in two deadly shipwrecks off Libya
Egypt crackdown drives Sudanese refugees on new route to Libya and beyond
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos