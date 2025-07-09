Africa

Libya's eastern-based government bars entry of EU migration delegation

09 July 2025 - 13:15 By Ahmed Elumami
Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi to a Nato-backed uprising.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Halden Krog

The EU migration commissioner and ministers from Italy, Malta and Greece were denied entry to the eastern part of divided Libya on Tuesday as they had disregarded "Libyan national sovereignty", the Benghazi-based government said.

The delegation had arrived to attend a meeting with the parallel government of Osama Hamad, allied to military commander Khalifa Haftar who controls the east and large areas of southern Libya, shortly after a meeting with the rival, internationally recognised government that controls the west of Libya.

The delegation included:

  • EU internal affairs and migration commissioner Magnus Brunner,
  • Greek migration and asylum minister Thanos Plevris,
  • Italian interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and
  • Maltese home affairs minister Byron Camilleri.

The Benghazi-based government said the visit was cancelled upon the delegation's arrival at Benghazi airport whereupon the ministers were declared persona non grata and told to leave Libyan territory immediately.

Reuters

