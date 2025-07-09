The death toll from anti-government protests that rocked Kenya on Monday has risen to 31, while the number of injured exceeded 100, a government-funded rights group said on Tuesday.
Reuters
WATCH | Kenya protest death toll rises to 31, rights group says
