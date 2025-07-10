Africa

DRC, Rwanda leaders to sign peace deal in US in coming weeks: Trump

10 July 2025 - 13:55 By Christian Martinez
Marcellin Chishambo, former governor of South Kivu province, Corneille Nanga, coordinator of the AFC-M23 movement, Erasto Bahati, governor of North Kivu and M23 leaders take part in the celebration of mass of the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, at the ancient Cathedral in Goma, North Kivu, eastern DRC, on July 8 2025.
Marcellin Chishambo, former governor of South Kivu province, Corneille Nanga, coordinator of the AFC-M23 movement, Erasto Bahati, governor of North Kivu and M23 leaders take part in the celebration of mass of the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, at the ancient Cathedral in Goma, North Kivu, eastern DRC, on July 8 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda will travel to the US to sign a peace agreement within the "next couple of weeks".

Reuters

