Africa

Gabon's President Nguema says country open to investment, needs help processing minerals

10 July 2025 - 08:45 By Nandita Bose, Christian Martinez and Maiya Keidan
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Liberian President Joseph Boakai and Gabon's President Brice Oligui Nguema attend a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal hosted by US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington DC on July 9 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Gabon is open to investment and wants to see its raw mineral resources processed locally, but needs large investments in energy to do so, the West African country's President Brice Oligui Nguema told US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“We are not poor countries. We are rich countries when it comes to raw materials. But we need partners to support us and help us develop those resources with win-win partnerships,” Nguema said at a mini-summit at the White House.

He warned other countries could seize the initiative if the US did not. “Our country is free, open to one and all. You are welcome to come and invest. Otherwise other countries might come instead of you,” he said.

