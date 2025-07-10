Italian energy group Eni will temporarily suspend operations at a gas plant in Ghana on Sunday to implement a supply increase, likely resulting in power cuts, the West African country said on Wednesday.
Ghana, the world's second biggest cocoa producer, has been trying to ramp up oil and gas production to increase revenues and prevent fossil fuels from becoming stranded.
It has reached a deal with Eni to increase natural gas supply by 30-million standard cubic feet per day to 270-million, the energy ministry said in a statement on X on Wednesday.
To facilitate the upgrade, Eni will temporarily halt some operations, resulting in "an impact on the availability of gas for power generation", the statement said.
Speaking at an event on Monday in the southern city of Kumasi, energy minister John Jinapor said Ghana was "likely to experience some interactions or interruption of power" while the plant was offline.
"Once the work is done, we shall stabilise supply of gas, increase gas production and that will improve the delivery of power," he said.
Eni's Offshore Cape Three Points project off Ghana's Atlantic coast meets 65% of the country's energy demand, according to the Italian company's website.
Last week, Tullow Oil said in a statement it was planning to increase the supply of gas from its Jubilee and TEN projects to about 130-million standard cubic feet per day.
Reuters
Ghana warns of power cuts while Italy's Eni works to boost gas supply
Image: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images
Italian energy group Eni will temporarily suspend operations at a gas plant in Ghana on Sunday to implement a supply increase, likely resulting in power cuts, the West African country said on Wednesday.
Ghana, the world's second biggest cocoa producer, has been trying to ramp up oil and gas production to increase revenues and prevent fossil fuels from becoming stranded.
It has reached a deal with Eni to increase natural gas supply by 30-million standard cubic feet per day to 270-million, the energy ministry said in a statement on X on Wednesday.
To facilitate the upgrade, Eni will temporarily halt some operations, resulting in "an impact on the availability of gas for power generation", the statement said.
Speaking at an event on Monday in the southern city of Kumasi, energy minister John Jinapor said Ghana was "likely to experience some interactions or interruption of power" while the plant was offline.
"Once the work is done, we shall stabilise supply of gas, increase gas production and that will improve the delivery of power," he said.
Eni's Offshore Cape Three Points project off Ghana's Atlantic coast meets 65% of the country's energy demand, according to the Italian company's website.
Last week, Tullow Oil said in a statement it was planning to increase the supply of gas from its Jubilee and TEN projects to about 130-million standard cubic feet per day.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigeria's Dangote refinery plans fuel storage tanks in Namibia, sources say
West Africa facing 10% drop in cocoa output in 2025/26: industry sources
Ghana launches task force to curb gold smuggling losses
Angola hikes diesel price again to bolster public finances
Opec+ is pumping more oil, but is it needed and at what price?
BP, Shell to study hydrocarbon potential at three Libyan oilfields
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos