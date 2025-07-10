Africa

Morocco to build data centre powered by renewable energy

10 July 2025 - 10:00 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
The centre will be located in Dakhla, in Western Sahara, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni told Reuters, without giving details on the timeline or cost. Stock photo.
Morocco plans to build a 500MW data centre powered by renewable energy to strengthen security of data storage, its digital transition minister said.

The centre will be located in Dakhla, in Western Sahara, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni told Reuters, without giving details on the timeline or cost.

Several countries are building such centres to ensure sensitive data can be stored and processed within national borders.

These centres can be owned or operated by state-owned or private companies while ensuring data remains under the legal jurisdiction of the host country.

Morocco launched its first such centre at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University. It has been offering cloud hosting services to local public and private organisations, since January.

“Through this network of data centres, the kingdom not only asserts its digital sovereignty but also its ambition to become a regional digital hub serving Africa,” Seghrouchni said.

Morocco plans to invest 11bn dirhams (R21.7bn) on its digital modernisation strategy up to the end of 2026, which includes artificial intelligence and expanding fibreoptic deployment.

