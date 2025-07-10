Africa

Nigerians face new US visa restrictions with three-month limit

10 July 2025 - 07:03 By Ben Ezeamalu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In June, the Trump administration added Nigeria to a list of 36 countries that could face travel restrictions if they failed to address various security and diplomatic concerns within two months.
In June, the Trump administration added Nigeria to a list of 36 countries that could face travel restrictions if they failed to address various security and diplomatic concerns within two months.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

Nigerians seeking to travel to the US on non-immigrant visas will now receive single-entry three-month permits, the US Embassy in Nigeria said, rolling back the up to five-year, multiple-entry visas they enjoyed previously.

“We wish to underscore that as is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity,” the statement on the embassy's website said.

A Nigerian foreign ministry official told local media that Nigeria has no such visa policy towards US citizens.

In June, the Trump administration added Nigeria to a list of 36 countries that could face travel restrictions if they failed to address various security and diplomatic concerns within two months.

Nigeria's foreign affairs minister Yusuf Tuggar did not respond to requests for comment.

Nigeria received nearly one-fifth of the non-immigrant visas issued by the US government in 2024 in Africa, according to the state department, and is second only to South Africa on the list of such visas issued for that fiscal year.

Reuters

READ MORE

Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year

More people were killed by bandits or insurgents in Nigeria in the first half of this year than in all of 2024, according to figures released on ...
News
20 hours ago

West Africa facing 10% drop in cocoa output in 2025/26: industry sources

West African cocoa production, which has faced two successive below-average harvests, is likely to see another 10% decline in the upcoming 2025/26 ...
News
17 hours ago

Nigerian agency fines MultiChoice 766m naira for data privacy breaches

MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  2. Reserve Bank issues warning about counterfeit notes after Pretoria bust South Africa
  3. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  4. LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles South Africa
  5. Security beefed up at Mkhwanazi’s home after explosive allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: President Trump meets with African leaders
Trump says US will impose 50% tariffs on Brazil | REUTERS