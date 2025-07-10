Africa

Trump presses African leaders to take deported migrants, say sources

US president calls for 'safe third country agreements'

10 July 2025 - 17:15 By Alphonso Toweh and Robbie Corey-Boulet
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump hosts a lunch for leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington DC on July 9 2025.
US President Donald Trump hosts a lunch for leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington DC on July 9 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Trump administration this week pressed five African presidents to take in migrants from other countries when they are deported by the US, two officials familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

The plan was presented to the presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon during their visit to the White House on Wednesday, according to a US and a Liberian official who both asked not to be named.

The White House and official spokespeople for the five nations did not respond to requests for comment. It was not immediately clear if any of the countries had agreed to the plan.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pressing to speed up deportations, including by sending migrants to third countries when there are problems or delays over sending them to their home nations.

On Saturday, eight migrants — from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Sudan and Vietnam, according to their lawyers — arrived in South Sudan's capital after they lost a legal battle to halt their transfer.

Wednesday's meeting at the White House had been organised partly to talk about the deportation plan, the US official said. Liberia's government was "preparing to accommodate" an effort to house migrants in its capital Monrovia, the U.S. official added.

South Sudan says US deportees are in government's care

South Sudan said on Tuesday eight migrants deported to the African nation by the Trump administration are currently in the care of the authorities in ...
News
1 day ago

The Liberian official confirmed that the deportation plan was a focus of Wednesday's meeting, but did not say whether Liberian President Joseph Boakai had agreed to it.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that an internal state department document sent to the African governments before the meeting called on them to agree to the "dignified, safe, and timely transfer from the United States" of third country nationals.

Under the proposed plan, the governments would agree not to send the migrants "to their home country or country of former habitual residence until a final decision has been made" on their US asylum bids, according to the report.

Reuters has not seen a copy of the state department document and could not confirm its contents.

In public comments at Wednesday's meeting, Trump told the five leaders he was shifting the US approach to Africa from aid to trade, and that the US was a better partner than China.

"I hope we can bring down the high rates of people overstaying visas, and also make progress on the safe third country agreements," Trump added.

He was accompanied by Massad Boulos, senior adviser for Africa, and aide Stephen Miller, an immigration hardliner.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Greece suspends asylum applications for North African migrants

Greece will stop processing asylum applications of people coming from North Africa, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, amid a ...
News
1 hour ago

DRC, Rwanda leaders to sign peace deal in US in coming weeks: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda will travel to the US to sign a peace ...
News
4 hours ago

Trump sells shift from 'aid to trade' in White House meeting with African leaders

President Donald Trump told leaders from five African nations on Wednesday he was shifting the US approach to the continent from aid to trade and the ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | US tariffs on SA set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced

In his second term, US President Donald Trump vocally and controversially championed white South Africans. But now his threatened 30% tariff on South ...
News
7 hours ago

Trump says five African nations unlikely to face US tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said African nations are going to lower their tariffs and that the US treats Africa better than China does, ...
News
10 hours ago

‘Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?’ — Trump’s question to Liberian president sparks a debate

US President Donald Trump has once again sparked a debate on social media after an awkward moment at the White House.
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny Lesotho

When Limpho Lefalatsa first learnt she had lost her job at a Lesotho garment factory after 12 years due to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ...
News
10 hours ago

Trump to host five African leaders to discuss 'commercial opportunities'

Leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal are expected at the White House on July 9
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A beautiful soul': South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in ... South Africa
  2. How to exchange old Big Five R200 banknotes South Africa
  3. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  4. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles South Africa

Latest Videos

Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...
Mind the Gap: How Psychometric Tools Are Helping Businesses Make Better People ...