Trump says five African nations unlikely to face US tariffs

10 July 2025 - 07:44 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said African nations are going to lower their tariffs and that the US treats Africa better than China does, adding that five African countries were unlikely to face US tariffs.

Trump, meeting with the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal at the White House, added that he did not think those countries at the gathering were likely to see any US tariffs.

Trump asks Liberian president where he learnt English, his country's official language

President Donald Trump was basking in the praise of a group of African leaders on Wednesday, many of them speaking a different language, when the ...
41 minutes ago

Trump's 30% tariffs could kill SA motor industry growth, warns union

US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap 30% tariffs on vehicles, components, tyres and parts exported from South Africa to the US will “kill any ...
1 day ago
