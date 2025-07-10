Africa

WATCH | Kenya's president orders police to shoot violent protesters in leg

10 July 2025 - 16:15 By Vincent Mumo
Kenya anti-riot police stand by during pro-democracy protests on July 7 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Image: Michel Lunanga/Getty Images

Kenya's President William Ruto said on Wednesday that police should shoot protesters who vandalise businesses in the leg to incapacitate them, two days after 31 people were killed during nationwide anti-government demonstrations.

On Monday, police blocked off large parts of the capital Nairobi, and used tear gas, water cannon and fired at crowds to disperse them. Some supermarkets, businesses and hospitals were looted, damaged or torched.

"Anyone who goes to burn other people's property, someone like that should be shot in the leg, and go to the hospital on his way to court," Ruto said in a speech. "They shouldn't kill the person but they should hit the legs to break them."

The death of a political blogger in police custody brought hundreds of Kenyans onto the streets last month — reigniting a protest movement fuelled by anger over the cost of living and what they say is police brutality and corruption, a year after protesters opposing proposed tax hikes stormed parliament.

The rallying cry among the protesters, mostly young adults desperate for job opportunities and organised through social media channels, is that Ruto will be a one-term leader.

He won power almost three years ago as a champion of the poor who promised to end extrajudicial killings, but his government has responded to mounting public dissatisfaction with defiance.

His interior minister, Kipchumba Murkomen, branded last month's protests as a "coup attempt" by what he called "criminal anarchists".

The government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said criminal gangs wielding whips and machetes appeared to be operating alongside police in Nairobi and the Rift Valley town of Eldoret during the protests on Monday.

Police have not commented on the commission's observations, but have previously said they do not work with "goons".

"Those who attack Kenyans, police officers, security installations and businesses are terrorists. Such criminal acts are a declaration of war," Ruto posted later on Wednesday on X.

"We will not allow our country to be destroyed by retrogressive elements that are seeking shortcuts to rise to power."

Reuters

