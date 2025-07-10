‘Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?’ — Trump’s question to Liberian president sparks a debate

“Such good English,” Trump said before asking Boakai, “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?”
Boakai smiled and indicated he was educated, Trump pressed further asking: “Where were you educated?”
Boakai said he was educated in Liberia.
A video clip of the exchange circulated widely on social media, drawing both criticism and defence.
Critics slammed Trump for what they saw as a lack of basic awareness especially considering that English is the official language of Liberia, a country founded by freed American slaves in the 1800s.
A user on X, Rick Caruthers said: “I see many people commenting that most would not know that fact but most are not the president of the USA. He should have staff that prepares for him briefs that cover the common demographics to avoid these types of embarrassing comments.”
Others such as Shane Fillis on X were more forgiving, attributing the exchange to a genuine curiosity.
“People forget about dialects or something. Lots of countries speak English but that doesn’t mean you can understand them if you’re not from the area,” said Fillis.
The awkward moment came amid sweeping US foreign aid cuts, which have particularly affected African nations.
In his remarks Boakai expressed Liberia’s gratitude for the long-standing partnership between the two nations.
“We recently celebrated your 249th independence anniversary at your embassy in Monrovia. Liberia has been a long-standing friend of the US, and we believe in your vision of making America great again. Our partnership stretches far back and we stand with you on economic diplomacy and commercial co-operation.” he said.
The Liberian leader also called for deeper US engagement in Liberia’s development journey, especially in the areas of investment, infrastructure and security co-operation.
“We would like to see increased American investment in Liberia. We believe the US can play a key role in advancing peace and security within our region, and we are committed to working closely with you in that regard,” he said.
Boakai and the West African leaders from Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau thanked Trump for the opportunity to meet, share their visions, discuss economic development, security, infrastructure and democracy.
“I didn’t know I’d be treated this nicely. This is great. We could do this all day long,” Trump said during the gathering.
Later, when a reporter asked whether the African presidents would consider nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize several leaders signalled their support saying he was deserving of such recognition.
According to a statement from Liberia’s presidency before the meeting, the African delegation aimed to deepen US—Africa relations and explore strategic partnerships in key sectors.
