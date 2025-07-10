Africa

‘Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?’ — Trump’s question to Liberian president sparks a debate

10 July 2025 - 07:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump hosts a lunch for African leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump hosts a lunch for African leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC.
Image: Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump has once again sparked a debate on social media after an awkward moment at the White House.

This after Trump asked the President of Liberian president where he learnt “to speak so beautifully”.

Donald Trump hosted five West African heads of state at the White House on Wednesday in a high-profile summit aimed at strengthening commercial and diplomatic ties.

When Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai addressed Trump, the US president appeared visibly impressed.

“Such good English,” Trump said before asking Boakai, “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?”

Boakai smiled and indicated he was educated, Trump pressed further asking: “Where were you educated?”

Boakai said he was educated in Liberia.

A video clip of the exchange circulated widely on social media, drawing both criticism and defence.

Critics slammed Trump for what they saw as a lack of basic awareness especially considering that English is the official language of Liberia, a country founded by freed American slaves in the 1800s.

A user on X, Rick Caruthers said: “I see many people commenting that most would not know that fact but most are not the president of the USA. He should have staff that prepares for him briefs that cover the common demographics to avoid these types of embarrassing comments.”

Others such as Shane Fillis on X were more forgiving, attributing the exchange to a genuine curiosity.

“People forget about dialects or something. Lots of countries speak English but that doesn’t mean you can understand them if you’re not from the area,” said Fillis.

The awkward moment came amid sweeping US foreign aid cuts, which have particularly affected African nations.

In his remarks Boakai expressed Liberia’s gratitude for the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

“We recently celebrated your 249th independence anniversary at your embassy in Monrovia. Liberia has been a long-standing friend of the US, and we believe in your vision of making America great again. Our partnership stretches far back and we stand with you on economic diplomacy and commercial co-operation.” he said.

Trump asks Liberian president where he learnt English, his country's official language

President Donald Trump was basking in the praise of a group of African leaders on Wednesday, many of them speaking a different language, when the ...
News
4 hours ago

The Liberian leader also called for deeper US engagement in Liberia’s development journey, especially in the areas of investment, infrastructure and security co-operation.

“We would like to see increased American investment in Liberia. We believe the US can play a key role in advancing peace and security within our region, and we are committed to working closely with you in that regard,” he said.

Boakai and the West African leaders from Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau thanked Trump for the opportunity to meet, share their visions, discuss economic development, security, infrastructure and democracy.

“I didn’t know I’d be treated this nicely. This is great. We could do this all day long,” Trump said during the gathering.

Later, when a reporter asked whether the African presidents would consider nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize several leaders signalled their support saying he was deserving of such recognition.

According to a statement from Liberia’s presidency before the meeting, the African delegation aimed to deepen US—Africa relations and explore strategic partnerships in key sectors. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trump says five African nations unlikely to face US tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said African nations are going to lower their tariffs and that the US treats Africa better than China does, ...
News
4 hours ago

Netanyahu meets Trump at White House as Israel, Hamas discuss ceasefire

US President Donald Trump, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, said the US had scheduled talks with Iran ...
News
2 days ago

Trump criticises Putin after approving more weapons for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has approved sending US defensive weapons to Ukraine and is considering additional sanctions on Moscow, ...
News
1 day ago

Trump, Netanyahu meet a second time as gaps said to narrow in Gaza ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met for a second time in two days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Gaza as Trump's ...
News
1 day ago

Trump says steep copper tariffs in store as he broadens his trade war

One day after he pressured 14 trading partners, including powerhouse US suppliers such as South Korea and Japan, with fresh tariff letters, US ...
News
23 hours ago

Agriculture minister Steenhuisen rings warning bells on Trump tariffs

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says the latest tariffs the US announced for South Africa signal the country needs to align with its strategic ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Lula tells Trump world does not want an ‘emperor’ after US threatens Brics tariffs

Developing nations at the Brics summit on Monday brushed away an accusation from  President Donald Trump that they are “anti-American,” with Brazil's ...
News
2 days ago

Trump to host five African leaders to discuss 'commercial opportunities'

Leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal are expected at the White House on July 9
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  2. Reserve Bank issues warning about counterfeit notes after Pretoria bust South Africa
  3. 'A beautiful soul': South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in ... South Africa
  4. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles South Africa

Latest Videos

Launch of 2025 Global AIDS Update Report
US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS