Nigeria's foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar says the US is pressuring African countries to accept Venezuelan deportees, some straight out of prison — but Africa's most populous country can not accommodate them due to its own problems.
President Donald Trump's administration this week asked five African presidents visiting the White House to take in migrants from other countries when deported by the U.S., two officials familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Tuggar told local Channels TV late on Thursday that Nigeria could not accept that.
"You have to also bear in mind that the US is mounting considerable pressure on African countries to accept Venezuelans to be deported from the US, some straight out of prison," he said from Brazil, where he was at a Brics summit.
"It will be difficult for a country like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners into Nigeria. We have enough problems of our own," noting his nation's 230-million strong population.
The White House did not respond to requests for comment.
Nigeria says US pressuring Africa to accept Venezuelan deportees
Image: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Nigeria's foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar says the US is pressuring African countries to accept Venezuelan deportees, some straight out of prison — but Africa's most populous country can not accommodate them due to its own problems.
President Donald Trump's administration this week asked five African presidents visiting the White House to take in migrants from other countries when deported by the U.S., two officials familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Tuggar told local Channels TV late on Thursday that Nigeria could not accept that.
"You have to also bear in mind that the US is mounting considerable pressure on African countries to accept Venezuelans to be deported from the US, some straight out of prison," he said from Brazil, where he was at a Brics summit.
"It will be difficult for a country like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners into Nigeria. We have enough problems of our own," noting his nation's 230-million strong population.
The White House did not respond to requests for comment.
Trump presses African leaders to take deported migrants, say sources
Since returning to office in January, Trump has been pressing to speed up deportations, including by sending migrants to third countries when there are problems or delays over sending them to their home nations.
This week, he hosted the presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon at the White House. According to a US and a Liberian official, he presented the plan for African countries to take in migrants from other countries when they are deported by the US.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that an internal state department document sent to the African governments before the meeting called on them to agree to the "dignified, safe, and timely transfer from the United States" of third-country nationals.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump’s ‘good English’ praise prompts eye-rolls and cheers in Liberia
Trump’s tariffs: what is in effect and what could be in store?
EDITORIAL | Trump tariff tactics are a jolt to jump ship
DRC, Rwanda leaders to sign peace deal in US in coming weeks: Trump
Trump says five African nations unlikely to face US tariffs
Trump sells shift from 'aid to trade' in White House meeting with African leaders
South Sudan says US deportees are in government's care
Eight migrants deported from Djibouti to South Sudan: US Homeland Security
Supreme Court lifts limits on Trump deporting migrants to countries not their own
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos