Africa

Tunisia's trade deficit widens to $3.4bn in first half of 2025

14 July 2025 - 14:00 By Tarek Amara
Tunisia's Institute of Statistics says the increase was driven by a rise in imports, particularly of energy that rose by 13%, while exports remained stagnant. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ENRIQUE RAMOS LOPEZ

Tunisia’s trade deficit widened by 24% in the first half of 2025, reaching $3.4bn (R60.83bn), official data showed on Friday, underscoring persistent economic pressures on the North African country.

The state Institute of Statistics said that the increase was driven by a rise in imports which reached $14.36bn (R256.89bn), particularly of energy that rose by 13%, while exports remained stagnant.

