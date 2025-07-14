Tunisia’s trade deficit widened by 24% in the first half of 2025, reaching $3.4bn (R60.83bn), official data showed on Friday, underscoring persistent economic pressures on the North African country.
The state Institute of Statistics said that the increase was driven by a rise in imports which reached $14.36bn (R256.89bn), particularly of energy that rose by 13%, while exports remained stagnant.
Reuters
Tunisia's trade deficit widens to $3.4bn in first half of 2025
Image: 123RF/ENRIQUE RAMOS LOPEZ
Reuters
