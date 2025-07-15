Africa

Al Shabaab captures central Somali town, presses on with advance

15 July 2025 - 13:15 By Abdi Sheikh
A Somali military officer walks past abandoned shoes at the scene of an explosion in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia May 18 2025. Al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in the country since 2007 in a bid to topple the government and establish its own rule. File photo.
Image: Feisal Omar

Al Shabaab insurgents have seized the town of Tardo in Somalia's central Hiiran region and are pressing on with an advance that has already displaced thousands, a military official said.

Tardo, a key crossroads linking larger urban centres, fell on Sunday after the al Qaeda-allied fighters of al Shabaab drove out government-allied clan fighters, Maj Mohamed Abdullahi told Reuters.

Al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007 in a bid to topple the internationally-backed central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia law.

"The group is advancing to other areas after the fall of Tardo," Abdullahi said. Somali forces and local clan fighters, known as Macwiisleey, are mobilising for a counterattack, he added.

A local elder, a clan fighter and a regional lawmaker confirmed the capture of Tardo, which could help al Shabaab move on to other bigger towns because of its position.

Al Shabaab's offensive in the region has escalated since early this year. Previous advances reached within 50km of the national capital Mogadishu, though Somali forces recaptured those villages.

"We are discussing with Hiraan people about plans to recapture the towns from al Shabaab," Abdullahi said. About 100 soldiers had been deployed to reinforce local fighters, he added.

Regional lawmaker Dahir Amin told Reuters at least 12,500 families have fled Tardo and the nearby town of Muqokori, which al Shabaab said it captured last week.

Reuters

