Egypt says Israel-EU agreement has not increased aid to Gaza

15 July 2025 - 14:15 By Lili Bayer and Menna Alaa El Din
Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Craig Hudson

Egypt's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday the flow of aid into Gaza has not increased despite an agreement last week between Israel and the EU that should have had that result.

"Nothing has changed [on the ground]," Abdelatty told reporters ahead of the EU-Middle East meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The EU's top diplomat said on Thursday that the bloc and Israel agreed to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation, including increasing the number of aid trucks and opening crossing points and aid routes.

Asked what steps Israel has taken, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar referred to an understanding with the EU but did not provide details on implementation.

Asked if there were improvements after the agreement, Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi told reporters that the situation in Gaza remains "catastrophic".

"There is a real catastrophe happening in Gaza resulting from the continuation of the Israeli siege," he said.

Safadi said Israel allowed the entry of 40 to 50 trucks days ago from Jordan but that was "far from being sufficient" for the besieged enclave.

EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said ahead of Monday's meeting that there have been some signs of progress on Gaza aid but not enough improvement on the ground.

Israel's continued military operations and blockade have left the entire population of 2.3-million people in Gaza facing acute food insecurity, with nearly 500,000 at risk of famine by the end of September, a joint UN report said last month.

Reuters

