Africa

Ethiopia launches secondary market for t-bills, equities

15 July 2025 - 11:05 By Dawit Endeshaw
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rings a bell in the presence of speaker of the House of Federation Agegnehu Teshager and speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives Tagesse Chafo during the launching ceremony of the Ethiopian Security Exchange (ESX) stock market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on January 10 2025. File photo.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rings a bell in the presence of speaker of the House of Federation Agegnehu Teshager and speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives Tagesse Chafo during the launching ceremony of the Ethiopian Security Exchange (ESX) stock market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on January 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopia launched a secondary market for trading treasury bills and equities on Friday, a major step forward for its nascent securities exchange which launched earlier this year as part of a drive to liberalise the tightly controlled economy.

A secondary market allows investors to buy and sell securities from one another after they have been issued in the primary market.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country with around 130-million people, had a stock market in the 1960s and 1970s but it was abolished by the socialist military government that overthrew the monarchy in 1974.

Wegagen Bank has listed 6,218,635 shares, while Gadaa Bank has listed 1,232,728 shares, becoming the first equities to be formally tradeable on the Ethiopia Securities Exchange (ESX).

"Today marks another milestone for ESX and stakeholders that worked hard for the past few years to deepen the Ethiopian capital market," ESX CEO Tilahun Kassahun said.

State-owned telecom Ethio Telecom sold 10.7% of its shares in an initial public offering last October, but its listing on the ESX has been delayed.

More than 90 companies are expected to be listed on the ESX in the next decade, Tilahun said.

Ethiopia has registered some of the continent's fastest economic growth rates for years.

Ethiopia 'formalises debt rework' with official creditors

Ethiopia said on Wednesday it had agreed a memorandum of understanding with its official creditor committee that formalises an initial debt ...
News
1 week ago

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's bid to open up the economy since he came to power in 2018 has attracted interest from several foreign companies, including Kenya's Safaricom, which won the country's first private telecoms licence in 2021.

However, Ahmed's economic liberalisation campaign was interrupted by a two-year war in the country's northern Tigray region, which ended in 2022.

This month, the International Monetary Fund has approved the third review of Ethiopia's $3.4bn (R60.53bn) loan programme as the country continues debt restructuring talks.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Brics+ can seize game-changing Africa opportunity

Forum can move away from stuck development paradigm and playbook that is so cautious it cannot see opportunity, writes Sibusiso Nkomo.
Business Times
2 days ago

IMF executive board approves Ethiopia review, unlocking $262m

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved the third review of Ethiopia's $3.4bn (R59.52bn) loan programme, the IMF said on ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia central bank says foreign banks can apply for licences

International banks and investors can apply for a licence to operate in Ethiopia immediately, according to a central bank statement, capping the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eritrea seeks to end mandate of UN expert investigating abuses: document

Eritrea is trying to cancel the mandate of a UN expert investigating alleged abuses, a document sent to the UN Human Rights Council showed, in a rare ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ethiopia forecasts faster growth next fiscal year

Ethiopia's economy will grow slightly faster in the fiscal year that starts next month, while its budget deficit will increase marginally, its ...
News
1 month ago

Ethiopia's cabinet approves 31% budget increase for 2025/26

Ethiopia's cabinet has approved a nearly 2-trillion birr (R265.12bn) budget for the 2025/26 financial year starting in July, a 31% increase from the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa
  3. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  4. Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off South Africa
  5. 'Now I can do it myself’: Gogos learn to use smartphones in 'Gogos with Vuma' ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025