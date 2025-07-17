Africa

Cameroon's Paul Biya, 92, reshuffles military top brass ahead of vote

Biya wants 'fortress' of generals around him, says analyst

17 July 2025 - 15:15 By Amindeh Blaise Atabong
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cameroon President Paul Biya's age and long absences have raised questions about his fitness to rule. File photo.
Cameroon President Paul Biya's age and long absences have raised questions about his fitness to rule. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, has overhauled the military's top ranks in what analysts say is an effort to ensure the armed forces back his bid for an eighth term after a public outcry.

The personnel moves, announced late on Tuesday in a series of presidential decrees, affect nearly all branches of the armed forces. They include the appointment of new chiefs of staff for the infantry, air force and navy as well as the promotion of eight brigadier generals to the rank of major general.

One of the promoted generals is the coordinator of the elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), a special forces unit often deployed in counter-terrorism operations and seen as central to Biya's security apparatus. The decrees also named a new special presidential military adviser.

The decrees were published two days after Biya, in power since 1982, announced he would run for his eighth term in office in Cameroon's presidential election scheduled for October 12. The seven-year term could keep him in office until he is nearly 100.

The announcement prompted an unprecedented public outcry in the press and on social media in Cameroon, where Biya's age and long absences have raised questions about his fitness to rule.

The government has said Biya is in good health and dismissed any suggestions otherwise.

Cameroon's Paul Biya, 92, brushes off health fears in bid for new term

In June 2004, on returning from yet another extended stay abroad, Cameroon President Paul Biya came down from his plane and poked fun at rumours he ...
News
2 days ago

The decrees concerning the armed forces reflect "a strategy by President Biya and his collaborators to consolidate power by building a fortress of loyal army generals around him" that can suppress any protest to his continued rule, said Anthony Antem, peace and security analyst at the Nkafu Policy Institute in Yaounde.

Celestin Delanga, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), said the decrees "come in a unique political and security context."

Biya wants to ensure stability during and after the election and "additional trusted personnel are needed" for that, he said.

The cocoa- and oil-producing Central African nation also faces a host of serious security challenges, notably a conflict with Anglophone separatists and threats from Nigeria-based Islamist fighters in the north.

The government gave no explanation for the overhaul.

The last significant military shake-up in Cameroon came just last year, shortly after Biya returned in October from his latest extended stay abroad which revived speculation about his health.

Reuters

MORE:

US court upholds protected status for Cameroonians and Afghans — for now

Advocacy organisation challenged termination of temporary protected status unveiled by Trump administration in April
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 92, announces bid for eighth term

Opposition parties and some civil society groups argue his long rule has stifled economic and democratic development.
News
3 days ago

Second ally of Cameroon's Biya enters presidential race

Cameroon's tourism minister Bello Bouba Maigari has accepted his party's nomination to seek the presidency in an expected October election, with ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cameroon's Bakary launches challenge to Biya in political shake-up

A long-time ally of Cameroon's leader has quit the government to run for president in October elections — a defection that could reshape the West ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cameroon green-lights R6bn in external borrowing to cover treasury gaps

Cameroon's finance minister has been authorised to raise up to 200-billion CFA francs (R6.18bn) from international financial markets to shore up ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  2. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  3. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  4. Surge in Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation: Black Sash raises ... South Africa
  5. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa

Latest Videos

"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT
SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas and a feast of films at Durban ...