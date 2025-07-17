Africa

Eswatini says it's holding US deportees in prisons, aims to repatriate them

17 July 2025 - 09:02 By Lunga Masuku
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli said Eswatini and the US would 'collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin'.
Acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli said Eswatini and the US would 'collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin'.
Image: Supplied

Eswatini's government said on Wednesday it was holding five third country nationals deported from the US in isolated prison units under a deal with President Donald Trump's administration, but sought to eventually send them home.

The US homeland security department said on Tuesday a deportation flight carrying immigrants from five countries had landed in Eswatini after the US Supreme Court lifted limits on deporting migrants to countries that are not their own.

The five individuals on the flight were convicted criminals from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen, it said. US department of homeland security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on X their home countries had refused to take them back.

“Government acknowledges the widespread concern regarding the deportation of third country prisoners from the US into the Kingdom of Eswatini,” Eswatini's acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli said in a statement.

“Five inmates are housed in our correctional facilities in isolated units,” she said, adding this was “the result of months of robust high-level engagements” with the US government.

The statement said Eswatini and the US would “collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin.”

The IOM could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini

The US homeland security department said on Tuesday a deportation flight carrying immigrants from different countries had landed in Eswatini.
News
1 day ago

US court upholds protected status for Cameroonians and Afghans — for now

Advocacy organisation challenged termination of temporary protected status unveiled by Trump administration in April
News
1 day ago

ICE can deport migrants to countries other than their own with just six hours' notice: memo

US immigration officials may deport migrants to countries other than their home countries with six hours' notice, a top Trump administration official ...
News
3 days ago

Trump presses African leaders to take deported migrants, say sources

The Trump administration this week pressed five African presidents to take in migrants from other countries when they are deported by the US, two ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  2. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  3. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  4. Surge in Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation: Black Sash raises ... South Africa
  5. Sibiya placed on leave of absence after explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi South Africa

Latest Videos

Camp Life | Rodriguez vs Cafu | Phumelela Cafu
US tariffs will hit 'important sectors,' says South Africa's Kganyago | REUTERS