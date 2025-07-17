Germany will provide an initial contribution of €10m (R207.33m) to the World Bank trust fund this year with the support of the Compact with Africa, German finance minister Lars Klingbeil said on Thursday.
"We are convinced that this is a worthwhile investment and we will be very pleased to see other G20 members join us," he said in Durban.
WATCH | Germany pledges €10m to World Bank trust fund at G20 summit's 'Compact with Africa' meeting
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The Durban gathering of finance chiefs on Thursday and Friday unfolds against the backdrop of mounting economic pressures, particularly for African economies.
Reuters
