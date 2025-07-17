Africa

WATCH | Germany pledges €10m to World Bank trust fund at G20 summit's 'Compact with Africa' meeting

17 July 2025 - 12:15 By Maria Martinez
Finance minister Enoch Gogongwana and Lars Klingbeil, vice-chancellor of Germany, at the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) meeting.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Germany will provide an initial contribution of 10m (R207.33m) to the World Bank trust fund this year with the support of the Compact with Africa, German finance minister Lars Klingbeil said on Thursday.

"We are convinced that this is a worthwhile investment and we will be very pleased to see other G20 members join us," he said in Durban.

The Durban gathering of finance chiefs on Thursday and Friday unfolds against the backdrop of mounting economic pressures, particularly for African economies.

