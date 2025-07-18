Africa

IOM not involved in Eswatini plan for US deportees, says agency

18 July 2025 - 09:52 By Ted Hesson and Olivia Le Poidevin
Acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli said Eswatini and the US would 'collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin'.
Image: Supplied

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) was not involved in the removal of third-country migrants from the US to Eswatini and has not been contacted to help send them back home, the agency said on Thursday.

Eswatini had said a day earlier it was holding the deportees in prison but it planned to “collaborate with the IOM to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin”.

The US deported the five individuals — from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen — to the Southern African country on Tuesday, saying they were convicted criminals and their home countries would not take them back.

The IOM is a UN agency tasked with ensuring migration, whether for economic reasons or owing to disasters and humanitarian emergencies, is managed in a way that respects human rights.

In response to questions from Reuters, a spokesperson said: “IOM was not involved in this operation and has not been requested to provide post-removal assistance”.

“As always, IOM stands ready to support member states, upon request and where operationally feasible, in line with its humanitarian mandate.”

Reuters

