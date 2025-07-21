BHP Group has opted to sell its interest in the $2.5bn (R44.33bn) Kabanga nickel project in Tanzania to its partner Lifezone Metals for $83m (R1.47bn), says Lifezone.
The NYSE-listed company will acquire BHP's 17% equity interest in Kabanga Nickel Limited (KNL), the majority owner of the Kabanga Nickel Project in northwestern Tanzania, Lifezone said in a filing.
The company issued a report on Friday that put development costs for the project at $2.49bn (R44.16bn). It is expected to produce about 50,000 tonnes of nickel annually once fully ramped up, a process that will take six years including construction. A final investment decision on the project is due next year.
BHP had agreed in 2022 to make an investment of up to $100m (R1.77bn) in the nickel mine and processing facilities if certain conditions were met.
BHP still considers Kabanga to be one of the world's best undeveloped nickel sulphide projects, said a source with knowledge of the matter, but the uncertain nickel market outlook and the miner's capital allocation framework have made investments in greenfield nickel projects challenging.
A BHP spokesperson declined to comment.
BHP has shifted its view on nickel on the back of a boom in output from Indonesia in recent years. It put its Australian Nickel West operations on care and maintenance last year due to a poor outlook for nickel prices and a decision on the future of those operations is due by early 2027.
As a result of the transaction, Lifezone now owns 100% of KNL, which holds an 84% interest in Tembo Nickel Corporation Limited (TNCL), the Tanzanian operating company for the Kabanga Nickel Project.
The remaining 16% of TNCL is held by Tanzania's government. All existing agreements with BHP have been terminated and Lifezone has also assumed full control of 100% of the offtake from the Kabanga Nickel Project, it said.
Reuters
BHP exits $2.5bn Tanzania nickel project, says partner Lifezone
Image: Yusuf Ahmad/Reuters
Reuters
