IN PICS | Trump’s funding cut stalls water projects, increasing risks for millions

That means women in the areas will have to walk for hours to collect unsafe water, children will face increased disease risks and health facilities will be shuttered, said Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, CEO of Mercy Corps, a nonprofit that worked with USAID on water projects in the DRC, Nigeria and Afghanistan intended to benefit 1.7-million people.
“This isn’t only the loss of aid, it’s the unraveling of progress, stability and human dignity,” she said.
In eastern DRC, where fighting between DRC forces and M23 rebels has claimed thousands of lives, defunct USAID water kiosks serve as play areas for children.
Evelyne Mbaswa, 38, told Reuters her 16-year-old son went to fetch water in June and never came home, a familiar reality to families in the violence-wracked region.
“When we send young girls, they are raped, young boys are kidnapped. All this is because of the lack of water,” the mother of nine said.
A spokesperson for the DRC government did not respond to requests for comment. In Kenya, USAID was in the midst of a five-year, $100m (R1.77bn) project that aimed to provide drinking water and irrigation systems for 150,000 people when contractors and staffers were told in January to stop their work, according to internal documents seen by Reuters.
Only 15% of the work had been completed at that point, according to a May 15 memo by DAI Global LLC, the contractor on the project.
US President Donald Trump administration's decision to slash nearly all US foreign aid has left dozens of water and sanitation projects half-finished across the globe, creating new hazards for some people they were designed to benefit, Reuters has found.
Reuters has identified 21 unfinished projects in 16 countries after speaking to 17 sources familiar with the infrastructure plans. Most projects have not previously been reported.
With hundreds of millions in funding cancelled since January, workers have put down their shovels and left holes half dug and building supplies unguarded, according to interviews with US and local officials and internal documents seen by Reuters.
As a result, millions of people who were promised clean drinking water and reliable sanitation facilities by the US have been left to fend for themselves.
In Mali, water towers intended to serve schools and health clinics have been abandoned, according to two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In Nepal, construction was halted on more than 100 drinking water systems, leaving plumbing supplies and 6,500 bags of cement in local communities. The Himalayan nation will use its own funds to finish the job, according to the country's water minister Pradeep Yadav.
Ingenuity helps Zimbabwe weather drought and US aid cuts
In Lebanon, a project to provide cheap solar power to water utilities was scrapped, costing 70 people their jobs and halting plans to improve regional services. The utilities are relying on diesel and other sources to power their services, said Suzy Hoayek, an adviser to Lebanon's energy ministry.
In Kenya, residents of Taita Taveta county said they are more vulnerable to flooding than they had been before as half-finished irrigation canals could collapse and sweep away crops. Community leaders said it will cost $2,000 (R35,430) to lower the risk, twice the average annual income in the area.
"I have no protection from the flooding the canal will cause. The floods will definitely get worse," said farmer Mary Kibachia, 74.
Trump’s dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has left life-saving food and medical aid rotting in warehouses and thrown humanitarian efforts around the world into turmoil. The cuts may cause an additional 14-million deaths by 2030, according to research published in The Lancet medical journal.
The Trump administration and its supporters argue the US should spend its money to benefit Americans at home rather than sending it abroad, and said USAID had strayed from its original mission by funding projects such as LGBTQI+ rights in Serbia.
With an annual budget of $450m (R7.9bn), the US water projects accounted for a small fraction of the $61bn (R1.08bn) in foreign aid distributed by the US last year.
Before Trump's reelection in November, the water projects had not been controversial in Washington. A 2014 law that doubled funding passed the two chambers of Congress unanimously.
Advocates said the US has over the years improved the lives of tens of millions of people by building pumps, irrigation canals, toilets and other water and sanitation projects. That means children are less likely to die of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, girls are more likely to stay in school and young men are less likely to be recruited by extremist groups, said John Oldfield, a consultant and lobbyist for water infrastructure projects.
“Do we want girls carrying water on their heads for their families? Or do you want them carrying school books?” he said.
The US state department, which has taken over foreign aid from USAID, did not respond to a request for comment about the impact of halting the water projects. The agency has restored some funding for life-saving projects, but secretary of state Marco Rubio has said American assistance will be more limited going forward. At least one water project has been restarted. Funding for a $6bn (R106.22bn) desalination plant in Jordan was restored after a diplomatic push by King Abdullah.
However, funding has not resumed for projects in other countries including Ethiopia, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said people familiar with the programmes who spoke on condition of anonymity.
That has left open trenches and deep holes that pose acute risks for children and livestock and left $100,000 (R1.8m) worth of pipes, fencing and other materials exposed at construction sites, where they could degrade or be looted, according to other correspondence seen by Reuters. USAID signage at the sites makes clear who is responsible for the half-finished work, several memos said.
That could hurt the reputation of the US and potentially give a boost to extremist groups seeking fresh recruits in the region, according to a draft memo from the US embassy in Nairobi to the state department seen by Reuters.
The al-Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group based in Somalia has been responsible for high-profile attacks in Kenya, including an assault on a university in 2015 that killed at least 147 people.
"The reputational risk of not finishing the projects could turn into a security risk," the memo said.
In Kenya's Taita Taveta, a largely rural county that has endured cyclical drought and flooding, workers had only managed to build brick walls along 220m of the 3.1km irrigation canal when they were ordered to stop, community leaders said. Those walls have not been plastered, leaving them vulnerable to erosion.
“Without plaster, the walls will collapse in heavy rain and the flow of water will lead to the destruction of farms,” said Juma Kubo, a community leader.
The community has asked the Kenyan government and international donors to help finish the job at a projected cost of 68-million shillings (R9.3m).
They plan to sell the cement and steel cables left on site, Kubo said, to raise money to plaster and backfill the canal.
The county government needs to find "funds to at least finish the project to the degree we can with the materials we have, if not complete it fully," said Stephen Kiteto Mwagoti, an irrigation officer working for the county.
The Kenyan government did not respond to a request for comment.
For Kibachia, who has lived with flooding for years, help cannot come soon enough.
Three months after work stopped on the project, her mud hut was flooded with thigh-deep water.
"It was very bad this time. I had to use soil to level the floor of my house and patch up holes in the wall because of damage caused by the floods," she said.
“Where can I go? This is home.”
Reuters
