The agency said it has had to stop or suspend about $1.4bn (R24.80bn) worth of aid programmes, including a 60% reduction in emergency relief supplies in many countries, including Sudan, Chad and Afghanistan.
Critical areas such as medical aid, education, shelter, nutrition and protection are among the services being lost.
Women and girls are disproportionately affected by UNHCR funding cuts, with the agency having to cut one quarter of its support to programmes that provide protection and response to gender-based violence.
Women and girls in Afghanistan are the hardest hit by cuts, the UNHCR said.
“Protection activities have been slashed by more than 50%, undermining programmes on women's empowerment, mental health and prevention and response to gender-based violence,” Hyde said.
Globally the agency is downsizing by 30%, cutting 3,500 staff positions.
Reuters
More than 11-million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts: UN agency
UNHCR has had to stop or suspend about $1.4bn (R24.80bn) worth of aid programmes, including in Sudan, Chad and Afghanistan
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Up to 11.6-million refugees are in danger of losing access to humanitarian assistance due to cuts in foreign aid by donor nations, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.
This is about one-third of refugees normally supported by the UN agency, it said.
“Our funding situation is dramatic. We fear that up to 11.6-million refugees and people forced to flee are losing access to humanitarian assistance provided by UNHCR,” said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's director of external relations.
Just 23% of the UNHCR's funding requirement of $10.6bn (R187.77bn) has been fulfilled so far for this year, it said.
The funding crisis stems from large foreign aid cuts by donor countries such as Sweden, France and Japan, compounded by major US aid cuts.
Forced displacement is increasing globally, while humanitarian aid is sharply decreasing, creating a “deadly cocktail” that places displaced populations at grave risk, according to a new report published on Friday by the UNHCR.
IN PICS | Trump’s funding cut stalls water projects, increasing risks for millions
The agency said it has had to stop or suspend about $1.4bn (R24.80bn) worth of aid programmes, including a 60% reduction in emergency relief supplies in many countries, including Sudan, Chad and Afghanistan.
Critical areas such as medical aid, education, shelter, nutrition and protection are among the services being lost.
Women and girls are disproportionately affected by UNHCR funding cuts, with the agency having to cut one quarter of its support to programmes that provide protection and response to gender-based violence.
Women and girls in Afghanistan are the hardest hit by cuts, the UNHCR said.
“Protection activities have been slashed by more than 50%, undermining programmes on women's empowerment, mental health and prevention and response to gender-based violence,” Hyde said.
Globally the agency is downsizing by 30%, cutting 3,500 staff positions.
Reuters
MORE:
Israel issues new evacuation orders in central Gaza as hunger worsens
US aid workers 'lobbied for weeks' to save food stocks from destruction after Trump cuts
WATCH | Crush at Gaza aid site kills at least 20, GHF blames armed agitators
WATCH | Africa on a shoestring: Ukraine seeks allies with aid and embassies
More than 122-million displaced by wars as aid funding falls: UN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos