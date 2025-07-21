Africa

More than 11-million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts: UN agency

UNHCR has had to stop or suspend about $1.4bn (R24.80bn) worth of aid programmes, including in Sudan, Chad and Afghanistan

21 July 2025 - 15:00 By Olivia Le Poidevin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sudanese refugees near the border between Sudan and Chad. The UN refugee agency says it has had to stop or suspend many of its aid programmes. File photo.
Sudanese refugees near the border between Sudan and Chad. The UN refugee agency says it has had to stop or suspend many of its aid programmes. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Up to 11.6-million refugees are in danger of losing access to humanitarian assistance due to cuts in foreign aid by donor nations, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.

This is about one-third of refugees normally supported by the UN agency, it said.

“Our funding situation is dramatic. We fear that up to 11.6-million refugees and people forced to flee are losing access to humanitarian assistance provided by UNHCR,” said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's director of external relations.

Just 23% of the UNHCR's funding requirement of $10.6bn (R187.77bn) has been fulfilled so far for this year, it said.

The funding crisis stems from large foreign aid cuts by donor countries such as Sweden, France and Japan, compounded by major US aid cuts.

Forced displacement is increasing globally, while humanitarian aid is sharply decreasing, creating a “deadly cocktail” that places displaced populations at grave risk, according to a new report published on Friday by the UNHCR.

IN PICS | Trump’s funding cut stalls water projects, increasing risks for millions

US President Donald Trump administration's decision to slash nearly all US foreign aid has left dozens of water and sanitation projects half-finished ...
News
7 hours ago

The agency said it has had to stop or suspend about $1.4bn (R24.80bn) worth of aid programmes, including a 60% reduction in emergency relief supplies in many countries, including Sudan, Chad and Afghanistan.

Critical areas such as medical aid, education, shelter, nutrition and protection are among the services being lost.

Women and girls are disproportionately affected by UNHCR funding cuts, with the agency having to cut one quarter of its support to programmes that provide protection and response to gender-based violence.

Women and girls in Afghanistan are the hardest hit by cuts, the UNHCR said.

“Protection activities have been slashed by more than 50%, undermining programmes on women's empowerment, mental health and prevention and response to gender-based violence,” Hyde said.

Globally the agency is downsizing by 30%, cutting 3,500 staff positions.

Reuters

MORE:

Israel issues new evacuation orders in central Gaza as hunger worsens

The Israeli military issued evacuation orders on Sunday in areas of central Gaza packed with displaced Palestinians where it hasn't operated so far ...
News
1 day ago

US aid workers 'lobbied for weeks' to save food stocks from destruction after Trump cuts

With 1,100 tonnes of emergency food rations nearing expiry in a US government warehouse in Dubai after President Donald Trump's aid freeze, it took a ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Crush at Gaza aid site kills at least 20, GHF blames armed agitators

At least 20 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday at an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), in what the US-backed ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Africa on a shoestring: Ukraine seeks allies with aid and embassies

On Africa's dry western tip, Mauritania has become an unlikely staging post for Ukraine's increasingly global struggle with its adversary Russia.
News
3 weeks ago

More than 122-million displaced by wars as aid funding falls: UN

The number of people displaced by war and persecution around the world climbed above 122-million this year due to failures to resolve multi-year ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen South Africa
  2. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on ... South Africa
  4. Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war World
  5. R50k reward offered for armed suspect who entered Bellville school asking for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals