A subsidiary of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced on Tuesday a final investment decision with Shell Egypt to develop gas exploration at Egypt's Mina West field, the Kuwaiti state news agency reported.
The field is located in the North East El-Amriya block in the Mediterranean Sea.
Reuters
Kuwait, Shell to develop gas exploration at Egyptian field
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Reuters
