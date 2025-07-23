Africa

Kuwait, Shell to develop gas exploration at Egyptian field

23 July 2025 - 16:00 By Menna Alaa El-Din and Muhammed Al Gebaly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A container ship crosses an oil platform at the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, outside of Cairo, Egypt. File photo.
A container ship crosses an oil platform at the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, outside of Cairo, Egypt. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A subsidiary of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced on Tuesday a final investment decision with Shell Egypt to develop gas exploration at Egypt's Mina West field, the Kuwaiti state news agency reported.

The field is located in the North East El-Amriya block in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reuters

MORE:

Egypt quarterly current account deficit eases to $2.1bn on higher remittances

Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to $2.1bn (R36.88bn) in January to March from $7.5bn (R131.73bn) in the same period a year earlier, the ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Cheap Russian oil products threaten African refineries: Dangote

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has warned discounted Russian petroleum products are pouring into African markets and risk undermining the ...
News
3 hours ago

Galp Energia raises forecasts, expects to find partner for Namibia

Portugal's Galp Energia on Monday raised its core profit target for the full year after a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter and ...
News
5 hours ago

Green light for Shell drilling sparks outrage among fishers and activists

Environmental groups and small-scale fishers have slammed the government’s approval of Shell’s ultra-deep oil and gas exploration project off the ...
News
1 week ago

RON BOUSSO | Middle East war highlights Egypt's energy weak spot

Egypt was one of the biggest economic losers of the Middle East's 12-day war after Israel shut down vital natural gas exports to its neighbour.
News
3 weeks ago

Egypt raises fuel prices for first time in 2025

Egypt hiked prices on fuel products on Friday by up to almost 15%, state media reported, marking the first increase in 2025 as the government seeks ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  4. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia launches drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv
Russia Approves Internet Censorship Law Targeting ‘Extremist’ Banned Content ...