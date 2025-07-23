Africa

Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21bn external borrowing plan

23 July 2025 - 16:45 By Camillus Eboh
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu's wants more than $21bn (R368.21bn) in foreign borrowing to plug shortfalls in the budget. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Nigeria's Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu's plan for more than $21bn (R368.21bn) in foreign borrowing to plug shortfalls in the 2025 budget, a senior lawmaker said late on Tuesday.

Tinubu asked parliament to approve the borrowing in May.

"With this approval we now have all revenue sources, including loans, in place to fully fund the budget," Solomon Adeola, Senate chair on appropriations, told reporters.

Reuters

