Africa

Portugal signals support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

23 July 2025 - 15:15 By Sergio Goncalves
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Morocco's autonomy proposal for the disputed Western Sahara region has a "serious and credible basis", Portuguese foreign minister Paulo Rangel said on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Morocco's autonomy proposal for the disputed Western Sahara region has a "serious and credible basis", Portuguese foreign minister Paulo Rangel said on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/pixander

Portugal joined other Western countries in expressing a positive view of Morocco's autonomy proposal for the disputed Western Sahara region, after Portuguese foreign minister Paulo Rangel said on Tuesday the plan had a "serious and credible basis".

The dispute, dating back to 1975, pits Morocco — which claims sovereignty over Western Sahara — against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks an independent state there.

Rangel showed support for the autonomy proposal, first presented by Moroccan King Mohammed VI to the UN in 2007, following a meeting in Lisbon with Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita.

The plan would establish a local legislative, executive, and judicial authority for Western Sahara elected by its residents, while Rabat would retain control over defence, foreign affairs, and religion.

Malema slams 'sellout' Zuma's Morocco visit

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma for his recent visit to Morocco, calling him a “sellout”.
Politics
2 days ago

"Following movements made by France, Spain, Britain and others, Portugal considers that this ... will be the most serious basis for a solution, but always under the auspices of the UN," Rangel later told reporters, falling short of recognising Morocco's sovereignty over the territory.

Jose Tomaz Castello Branco, a professor of political science at Lisbon's Catholic University, said Portugal's position was "quite diplomatic, reasonable, and opens the door to a future formal recognition of Morocco's sovereignty".

"However, the Portuguese government is reserving room to maneuvre to decide in the future, not committing completely yet," he said, adding that Lisbon's position should always be "carefully considered because Morocco is also Portugal's neighbour".

During a high-level meeting in 2023, Portugal's previous Socialist government had already formalised its view of Morocco's proposal as "realistic, serious and credible", but Rangel's comments cemented the current centre-right government's position.

In 1976, following Spain's withdrawal from what was until then its colony, the Polisario Front proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic as a government-in-exile, based on the right to self-determination.

France and Spain have also backed the autonomy proposal, with Madrid in 2022 formally describing it as "the most serious, realistic and credible" framework for resolving the dispute.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Morocco to build data centre powered by renewable energy

Morocco plans to build a 500MW data centre powered by renewable energy to strengthen security of data storage, its digital transition minister said.
News
1 week ago

Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts, poll shows

A majority of respondents in Angola and Cape Verde believe Portugal should apologise for its colonial past and return artefacts and other items ...
News
3 weeks ago

MKP backs Morocco’s Western Sahara claim and diverges from ANC stance

Policy document calls for restored bilateral relations between SA and Morocco.
Politics
1 month ago

UK backs Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, says foreign minister

Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said on Sunday that the UK considers Morocco's autonomy proposal as the most feasible basis to resolve the ...
News
1 month ago

Ghana endorses Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Ghana said on Thursday it views a Moroccan autonomy plan as the sole basis to settle the Western Sahara dispute within the framework of the UN, ...
News
1 month ago

Kenya backs Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara: joint statement

Kenya said on Monday it supports Morocco's plan to give the disputed region of Western Sahara autonomy under the North African kingdom's sovereignty, ...
News
1 month ago

French development agency to invest in Morocco-ruled Western Sahara

The French Development Agency says it will invest €150m (R3.05bn) in Western Sahara in 2025-2026, following Paris's recognition of Morocco's ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  4. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia launches drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv
Russia Approves Internet Censorship Law Targeting ‘Extremist’ Banned Content ...