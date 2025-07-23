Africa

US became net exporter of crude to Nigeria for the first time, EIA says

23 July 2025 - 07:30 By Kavya Balaraman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
This is the first time the US has exported more crude oil to Nigeria than it imported. Nigeria is generally considered a source for US crude oil imports, ranking ninth last year.
This is the first time the US has exported more crude oil to Nigeria than it imported. Nigeria is generally considered a source for US crude oil imports, ranking ninth last year.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/ File photo.

The US became a net exporter of crude oil to Nigeria in February and March as crude demand on the US east coast slowed due to refinery maintenance and the Dangote refinery drove up Nigeria's demand for inputs, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a note on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the US has exported more crude oil to Nigeria than it imported. Nigeria is generally considered a source for US crude oil imports, ranking ninth last year.

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery, the largest in Africa and located on the outskirts of Lagos,  began processing crude in January 2024 after years of delays. The refinery is set to reach full capacity of 650,000 b/d this year, according to the EIA.

Gross US exports of crude to Nigeria touched 111,000 b/d in February and 169,000 b/d in March. Imports, which were at 133,000 b/d in January, dropped to 54,000 b/d and 72,000 b/d in February and March respectively.

The decline in imports is largely due to maintenance at the Phillips 66 Bayway refinery New Jersey, per the EIA. However, imports increased later in the year as the Bayway refinery resumed normal operations in April, and Dangote underwent unplanned maintenance.

The trend seems more a snapshot of a very fluid market rather than a permanent realignment, according to Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, said: “The new refinery in Nigeria and some issues in securing domestic supplies played a role for the unique flows earlier this year. But going forward, with the refinery aiming to secure domestic flows and probably looking at other crude grades, it is difficult to forecast if the volume flowing from the US to Nigeria will persist.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria's Dangote refinery plans fuel storage tanks in Namibia, sources say

Nigeria's Dangote petroleum refinery will construct storage tanks in Namibia to hold at least 1.6-million barrels of petrol and diesel to supply ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's Dangote refinery to supply fuel directly, challenging local traders

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery will in August begin directly begin supplying fuel to retail stations, manufacturers, telecoms firms and other large ...
News
1 month ago

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery extends US crude buying spree into July

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery will import at least 5-million barrels of US WTI crude oil in July, three trading sources told Reuters, extending its ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa
  4. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  5. Joburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke suspended, two years after call to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rakesh Chaurasia in a light classical mood [Free Concert from the Archives]
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case | 23 July 2025