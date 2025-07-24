Africa

Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump

24 July 2025 - 15:38 By Wendell Roelf
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest oil producer after Nigeria has overhauled its oil and gas regulations to attract energy companies and help stabilise oil production. Stock photo.
Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest oil producer after Nigeria has overhauled its oil and gas regulations to attract energy companies and help stabilise oil production. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

Angola's attempts to stabilise waning crude oil production received a boost on Wednesday when two offshore projects started up, adding a total of 60,000 barrels per day to national output, the country's national oil and gas agency ANPG said.

Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest oil producer after Nigeria, Angola has overhauled its oil and gas regulations to attract energy companies and help stabilise oil production that has halved because of maturing fields since reaching a peak of around 2-million bpd in 2008.

Last year, President Joao Lourenco approved a law that offers new incentives to incrementally expand production in offshore blocks, after Angola decided to leave OPEC following a spat over crude output allocations.

Both the offshore CLOV Phase 3 development and the BEGONIA project will separately produce 30,000 bpd.

Located in Block 17, the CLOV 3 satellite project will be linked to an existing floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and will help Angola maintain its overall production above 1-million bpd, government and company officials said.

Angola hikes diesel price again to bolster public finances

Angola hiked the diesel price by one-third from Friday as part of the government's drive to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances.
News
2 weeks ago

"This is good news for the country. First oil is always very important," Paulino Jerónimo, chairman of the board of directors of the National Agency for Oil, Gas, and Biofuels (ANPG) said in a statement.

Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, together with Equinor (22.16% stake), ExxonMobil (19%), Azule Energy (15.84%) and Sonangol E&P (5%).

Situated some 150km off Angola's coastline, BEGONIA is the country's first inter-block subsea development that links Blocks 17 and 17/06 and using the Pazflor FPSO.

"We will produce oil from one block using existing facilities from another," Martin Deffontaines, general manager of TotalEnergies Angola said in a statement.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Galp Energia raises forecasts, expects to find partner for Namibia

Portugal's Galp Energia on Monday raised its core profit target for the full year after a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter and ...
News
1 day ago

Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts, poll shows

A majority of respondents in Angola and Cape Verde believe Portugal should apologise for its colonial past and return artefacts and other items ...
News
3 weeks ago

Shell 'granted permission to drill' off west coast

Shell has been granted environmental authorisation to drill up to five deep water wells off the west coast, the company said on Friday.
News
1 week ago

US envoy plays down Africa tariff, visa concerns, affirms Lobito commitment

The top US diplomat for Africa on Tuesday dismissed allegations of unfair US trade practices and said funding delays would not derail a key railway ...
News
4 weeks ago

Sierra Leone aims to be West Africa's newest oil and gas exploration frontier

Sierra Leone will wait for the results of a recently-launched offshore 3D seismic survey, its first in over a decade, ahead of potentially opening ...
News
3 weeks ago

Petrobras aims to make Africa its main exploratory region outside Brazil: CEO

Petrobras aims to make Africa its main region of development outside Brazil, the state-run oil giant's CEO told Reuters on Thursday during a ...
News
1 month ago

Chevron CEO warned staff of safety issues before fatal Angola platform fire

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told employees they needed to reinforce safety standards after a growing number of injury near-misses in an internal video ...
News
1 month ago

Fire at Chevron oil platform offshore Angola injures 17

Seventeen people were injured, four seriously, when a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Chevron's deep-water Benguela Belize Lobito ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  4. Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop South Africa
  5. Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could ... South Africa

Latest Videos

President Macron sues podcaster for claiming his wife was born male | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | The latest Marvel reboot and two South African Films Dazzle at DIFF