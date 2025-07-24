Africa

Ethio Telecom's full-year pretax profit up more than 80%

24 July 2025 - 18:15 By Dawit Endeshaw
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ethio Telecom's total number of subscribers rose 6.3% to 83.2-million during the year. File photo.
Ethio Telecom's total number of subscribers rose 6.3% to 83.2-million during the year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopia's state-owned Ethio Telecom reported sharply higher annual profit on Thursday, driven by an expansion of its network and more customers.

CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said pretax profit for the year ended June leapt more than 80% year-on-year to about 76-billion birr (R9.70bn).

The company, which the government is privatising as part of a wider liberalisation of the tightly controlled Horn of Africa economy, held an initial public offering that closed early this year but sold only 10.7% of the shares on offer.

The sale was restricted to Ethiopian citizens, with a 1-million birr (R127,584) limit on shares that any one investor could buy.

The firm's total number of subscribers rose 6.3% to 83.2-million during the year, while subscribers to its financial service Telebirr increased 15.3% to 54.8-million, Frehiwot told a press conference.

Ethiopia launches secondary market for t-bills, equities

Ethiopia launched a secondary market for trading treasury bills and equities on Friday, a major step forward for its nascent securities exchange ...
News
1 week ago

She added that following several months of delays, Ethio Telecom would soon be listed on the Ethiopia Securities Exchange, which launched a secondary market for trading treasury bills and equities earlier this month.

Ethiopia's telecoms industry, serving a population of about 120-million, was considered a big prize when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over in 2018 and promised to open up the economy.

It has attracted interest from several foreign companies, including Kenya's Safaricom, which won the country's first private telecoms licence in 2021.

However, Abiy's plans for the economy were interrupted by a bloody two-year civil war in the country's northern Tigray region, which ended in 2022.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ethio Telecoms sells just 10.7% of shares in IPO

Ethiopia's state-owned Ethio Telecom sold only 10.7% of the shares in its initial public offering in which the government sought to trim its equity ...
News
2 months ago

Mobile becomes Africa’s digital front door

Conventional wisdom has it that the story of Africa’s digital economy is one of catch-up. But that narrative is giving way to a more dynamic truth: ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Ethiopia arrests dozens of suspected Islamic State militants, Fana reports

Ethiopia has arrested dozens of suspected Islamic State militants, who it claimed have been trained and deployed to carry out operations across the ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia's reform momentum faces risks, waning donor support: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioned Ethiopia on Tuesday that its reform agenda under a $3.4bn (R60.97bn) loan deal is facing challenges ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia 'formalises debt rework' with official creditors

Ethiopia said on Wednesday it had agreed a memorandum of understanding with its official creditor committee that formalises an initial debt ...
News
3 weeks ago

IMF executive board approves Ethiopia review, unlocking $262m

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved the third review of Ethiopia's $3.4bn (R59.52bn) loan programme, the IMF said on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ethiopia central bank says foreign banks can apply for licences

International banks and investors can apply for a licence to operate in Ethiopia immediately, according to a central bank statement, capping the ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  4. Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop South Africa
  5. Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS