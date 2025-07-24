Mozambique is seeking to prosecute the country's main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, over civil unrest that followed a disputed election last year, a document presented to Mondlane by prosecutors showed.
Mondlane, who says President Daniel Chapo of the long-ruling Frelimo party won the election through vote-rigging, was summoned by prosecutors on Tuesday. He was shown the 40-page document laying out a series of accusations including that he incited the unrest.
An adviser to Mondlane shared the document with Reuters on Wednesday and said the opposition politician denied all the prosecutors' accusations.
Prosecutors in the resource-rich Southern African country declined to comment.
The post-election protests, in which more than 300 people were killed, were the largest against Frelimo since independence from Portuguese colonial rule in 1975.
Mozambique seeks to prosecute opposition leader over post-election unrest
Image: REGULO CUNA/Reuters
Mozambique is seeking to prosecute the country's main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, over civil unrest that followed a disputed election last year, a document presented to Mondlane by prosecutors showed.
Mondlane, who says President Daniel Chapo of the long-ruling Frelimo party won the election through vote-rigging, was summoned by prosecutors on Tuesday. He was shown the 40-page document laying out a series of accusations including that he incited the unrest.
An adviser to Mondlane shared the document with Reuters on Wednesday and said the opposition politician denied all the prosecutors' accusations.
Prosecutors in the resource-rich Southern African country declined to comment.
The post-election protests, in which more than 300 people were killed, were the largest against Frelimo since independence from Portuguese colonial rule in 1975.
Do African MPs reflect the people who vote for them? We studied 17 countries to find out
Frelimo denies allegations of electoral fraud, though Western observers say October's vote was not free and fair.
There had been indications that Chapo and Mondlane were looking to build bridges, as the two politicians met for talks in March and again in May. Chapo also launched a “national dialogue” and invited Mondlane to serve on a presidential advisory body.
Louw Nel, a political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa, said attempts to prosecute Mondlane would “weigh on the political compromise Mozambique's political actors reached in March”.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Once a beacon of hope, Tunisia's civil society struggles to survive
WATCH | Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 92, announces bid for eighth term
Kenyan, Ugandan activists still in custody in Tanzania, law group says
Uganda passes law to restore military prosecutions of civilians
Guinea's prime minister announces elections in December 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos