Africa

Thirteen dead, dozens missing in Nigeria boat accident

27 July 2025 - 19:05 By Ahmed Kingimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Thirteen people were confirmed dead with dozens more missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized on Saturday in Niger state in north-central Nigeria as they headed to market, authorities said on Sunday.

Twenty-six people, mostly women and children, were rescued from the wooden boat, said Yusuf Lemu, an official of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

Local official Isiyaku Akilu said the boat driver, who was among those rescued, could not confirm the number of passengers on the boat. "The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but from all indications, it appears to be due to overloading," said Akilu.

Adamu Ahmad, a member of the boat drivers' union, confirmed that the boat was overloaded. He said it was a large wooden boat and efforts are being made to recover more bodies.

Niger State is also home to Nigeria's three major hydroelectric dams, and boat accidents have become a frequent occurrence. Saturday's accident happened nine months after a boat carrying mostly women and children returning from a religious festival capsized and killed at least 60 people.

Rescue efforts were momentarily paused on Sunday to allow the custodian of the river to perform rituals that would ensure a "hitch-free rescue mission", said Akilu.

Reuters

READ MORE

Attackers fire on Comoros-flag ship in Red Sea near Yemen

People in a wooden boat opened fire on a Comoros-flagged livestock carrier in the Red Sea near Yemen on Thursday, and the vessel was detained by the ...
News
2 days ago

Drowning rates in SA go up while global figures drop, says Lifesaving SA

Drownings in South Africa are increasing, bucking the global trend where the rates are dropping, Lifesaving South Africa warned in a statement to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has ordered an investigation into a minibus taxi crash in which one pupil died and 10 others were injured ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Police scour Middelpos settlement after new information in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  3. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  4. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix