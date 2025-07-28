Africa

IMF approves Zambia programme review, unlocking more than R3bn

28 July 2025 - 13:45 By Kopano Gumbi and Abu Sultan
Zambia is recovering from a severe regional drought which curbed economic growth after years of protracted debt-restructuring negotiations. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Namukolo Siyumbwa

The International Monetary Fund  (IMF) said on Friday its executive board had completed a fifth review of Zambia's loan programme, unlocking another disbursement of about $184m (R3.29bn).

The fund said the loan programme would seek to "entrench macroeconomic stability, restore debt and fiscal sustainability, enhance public governance, and foster inclusive growth" for Zambia.

The copper-rich Southern African country is recovering from a severe regional drought, which curbed economic growth after years of protracted debt-restructuring negotiations.

Zambia battled its way to a restructuring deal with its primary creditors last year. It has yet to agree terms with some smaller creditors including Afreximbank.

Its finance ministry expects growth to pick up 5.8% this year and 6.4% in 2026.

Analysts do not foresee US President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on copper being a major drag on growth as exports to the US are limited and volatility in the copper price is expected to be temporary.

Reuters

