The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday its executive board had completed a fifth review of Zambia's loan programme, unlocking another disbursement of about $184m (R3.29bn).
The fund said the loan programme would seek to "entrench macroeconomic stability, restore debt and fiscal sustainability, enhance public governance, and foster inclusive growth" for Zambia.
The copper-rich Southern African country is recovering from a severe regional drought, which curbed economic growth after years of protracted debt-restructuring negotiations.
Zambia battled its way to a restructuring deal with its primary creditors last year. It has yet to agree terms with some smaller creditors including Afreximbank.
Its finance ministry expects growth to pick up 5.8% this year and 6.4% in 2026.
Analysts do not foresee US President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on copper being a major drag on growth as exports to the US are limited and volatility in the copper price is expected to be temporary.
Reuters
IMF approves Zambia programme review, unlocking more than R3bn
Image: REUTERS/Namukolo Siyumbwa
