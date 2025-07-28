Africa

IMF's board approves $625m loan deal for Chad

28 July 2025 - 15:40 By Anait Miridzhanian
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby during his inauguration in N'djamena on May 23 2024. Deby seized power after rebels killed his father in 2021. File photo.
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby during his inauguration in N'djamena on May 23 2024. Deby seized power after rebels killed his father in 2021. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Israel Matene

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board has approved Chad's $625m (R11.16bn) lending programme for four years, including an immediate disbursement of $38.5m (R687.3m), the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

The programme, finalised in May between Central African officials and IMF staff, aims to:

  • ensure Chad's fiscal sustainability;
  • create room for development projects;
  • expand targeted social spending to fight poverty; and
  • enhance governance and the business environment to promote private sector growth.

That will in turn help with implementing an ambitious national development blueprint that requires $30bn (R535.52bn) in public and private investment in sectors such as roads, electricity, and the digital economy.

The plan, due to be launched in Abu Dhabi in September, should lead to average annual economic growth of 8% and help keep the debt level at 32% of gross domestic product over the 2025-2030 period, the country's finance minister said in June.

Chad, whose junta leader was sworn in after an election last year, has been under pressure from declining oil prices, development assistance cuts, and regional instability.

It hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees from Sudan's civil war who live in dire shelter conditions due to funding shortages.

Reuters

READ MORE:

IMF approves Zambia programme review, unlocking more than R3bn

The International Monetary Fund  said on Friday its executive board had completed a fifth review of Zambia's loan programme, unlocking another ...
News
2 hours ago

West Africa's security woes no longer France's concern, says minister

The insecurity plaguing West Africa is no longer France's concern, its state minister for ties with Francophone countries and international ...
News
4 hours ago

France ends permanent troop presence in Senegal

France handed over control of its last major military facility in Senegal on Thursday, marking the end of its armed forces' long presence in the West ...
News
1 week ago

WHO warns of spread of cholera from Sudan to Chad refugee camps

The World Health Organisation warned on Friday that cholera cases in Sudan are set to rise and could spread to neighbouring countries, including ...
News
1 month ago

Officials from Sudan, Chad, Somalia express dismay at Trump travel ban

Officials and residents in countries whose citizens will soon be banned from visiting the US expressed dismay and disbelief on Thursday at President ...
News
1 month ago

Chad seeks $30bn investment for development plan

Chad's national development plan seeks $30bn (R533.54bn) in public and private investment as it pursues growth in areas including digitalisation and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  3. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  4. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  5. Police officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself South Africa

Latest Videos

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga briefs media on Judicial Commission of Inquiry
Russian attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv injures eight as drone and missile ...