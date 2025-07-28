Africa

Islamic State-backed rebels kill 38 in attack on east DRC church

28 July 2025 - 13:00 By Devika Nair
The assault in Komanda, a city in the northeastern DRC, is believed to have been carried out by ADF rebels wielding guns and machetes, officials told Reuters. Stock photo.
The assault in Komanda, a city in the northeastern DRC, is believed to have been carried out by ADF rebels wielding guns and machetes, officials told Reuters. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Islamic State-backed rebels killed 38 people on Sunday in an attack on a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), city officials said.

The assault in Komanda, a city in the northeastern DRC, is believed to have been carried out by ADF rebels wielding guns and machetes, officials told Reuters.

Jean Kato, an official in the city administration, said worshippers were taking part in a night mass when the rebels stormed the church in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thirty-eight people were dead, 15 injured and several others were still missing, officials said.

Christophe Munyanderu, a human rights activist present at the scene in Komanda, said shots were heard overnight but people at first thought it was thieves.

"The rebels mainly attacked Christians who were spending the night in the Catholic church," said Munyanderu. "Unfortunately these people were killed with machetes or bullets."

The United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DR Congo has condemned a recent resurgence in violence in the province where this attack happened.

Reuters

