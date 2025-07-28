Africa

Rwanda's Kagame appoints central banker as new prime minister

28 July 2025 - 11:30 By Elias Biryabarema
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

President Paul Kagame has replaced Rwanda's long-serving prime minister, naming the deputy governor of the central bank, who was once pardoned for a corruption conviction, to the role responsible for the government's day-to-day operations.

The appointment of Justin Nsengiyumva, the former prime secretary at the education ministry who holds a PhD in economics from the University of Leicester, was announced by the office of the government spokesperson in a post on X late on Wednesday.

The post did not say why the incumbent, Edouard Ngirente, was dropped. Ngirente, who had been prime minister since 2017, thanked Kagame on X, writing: "This journey has been deeply enriching."

Kagame appointed Nsengiyumva as deputy governor at the National Bank of Rwanda earlier this year. Nsengiyumva's official biography says he has worked for the British government, including as senior economist for the Office of Rail and Road.

Prior to his work in the UK, Nsengiyumva served as permanent secretary at Rwanda's education ministry. In 2008, while serving in that role, he was arrested for alleged corruption and later convicted, according to the state-owned New Times newspaper.

Kagame pardoned him in March 2023 alongside 380 others in unrelated cases, the New Times reported.

A Rwandan government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Rwanda last held elections in 2024 when Kagame was re-elected with 99.18% of the vote, extending his near quarter-century in office.

Reuters

