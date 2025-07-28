Africa

Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government

28 July 2025 - 10:42 By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was announced head of the presidential council. File phtoo.
RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was announced head of the presidential council. File phtoo.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Sudanese coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Saturday the members of a parallel government, a move opposed by the army, its rival in a 27-month war that could drive the country further towards partition.

RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was announced head of the presidential council, while Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, head of the SPLM-N, one of the country's largest rebel groups, was made his deputy on a 15-member council.

Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi, a civilian politician, was named prime minister, and regional governors were announced in a press conference from Nyala, the largest city in the Darfur region which the RSF controls most of.

The Sudanese army has pushed the paramilitaries out of the centre of the country, while deadly fighting rages over the centre-west Kordofan region and Darfur's traditional capital of al-Fashir.

In February, the RSF and its allied politicians and rebel groups agreed to form a government for a secular "New Sudan", aiming to challenge the army-led administration's legitimacy and secure advanced arms imports. The government announced on Saturday includes governors for regions of the country firmly controlled by the army.

The military led by career army officer Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had condemned the idea of the RSF creating a parallel government and promised to keep fighting until it controls all of Sudan, which has for years been plagued by conflicts, coups, poverty and hunger.

Dagalo, a former militia leader and one of Sudan's wealthiest people, known as Hemedti, was hit with sanctions by the US, which accused him of genocide earlier this year.

Burhan was sanctioned in January by the US, which accused him of choosing war over negotiations to bring an end to the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The two men had previously shared power after veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir's ouster in 2019. However, a 2021 coup by the two forces ousted civilian politicians, sparking a war over troop integration during a planned transition to democracy.

The army has in recent weeks appointed a prime minister and permanent cabinet members for the first time since 2021.

The ongoing conflict has devastated Sudan, creating an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the country, with half the population facing spreading hunger and famine, according to the UN.

Reuters

MORE:

ANDREAS MOTZFELDT KRAVIK | Peace and conflict resolution efforts have never been more important

Norway is part of a global community characterised by challenges and unpredictability — conflicts are coming closer to us, writes Andreas Motzfeldt ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Soccer returns to war-torn Sudan as elite clubs go back home

League football has returned to war-torn Sudan for the first time in more than two years with a one-month competition being organised for eight clubs ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘SA can do more’ to help in Sudan conflict: former PM Abdalla Hamdok

The former Sudanese leader has met senior officials and former president Thabo Mbeki, but his visit has been slammed by the government back home
Politics
1 month ago

'It's really too much': MSF in Darfur battling to cope amid shortages of food and medical supplies

Cholera, sexual violence, malnutrition: Dr Ali Almohammed speaks to TimesLIVE Premium about the many challenges they face in war-torn Sudan
Africa
1 month ago

Sudanese army accuses Libya’s Haftar forces of border attack

The Sudanese army accused forces under eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking border posts on Tuesday, the first time it has ...
News
1 month ago

Sudan's PM Kamil Idris dissolves government: state news agency

Sudan's new Prime Minister Kamil Idris has dissolved the country's caretaker government, state news agency SUNA reported late on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Sudan war shatters infrastructure, costly rebuild needed

Destroyed bridges, blackouts, empty water stations and looted hospitals across Sudan bear witness to the devastating impact on infrastructure from ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  3. Police officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself South Africa
  4. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lusikisiki mass murder trial | 28 July 2025
BREAKING: 2 Killed In A Stampede At Barabanki’s Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple, ...