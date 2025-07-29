Africa

Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel hike protests

29 July 2025 - 14:08 By Miguel Gomes
Smoke rises from a makeshift barricade blocking a road as people protest over a hike in the price of diesel, in Luanda, Angola, in this screengrab taken from a social media video on July 28 2025.
Smoke rises from a makeshift barricade blocking a road as people protest over a hike in the price of diesel, in Luanda, Angola, in this screengrab taken from a social media video on July 28 2025.
Image: Portal Diamante Angola

At least four people were killed in violent protests in Angola over a fuel price hike, leading to hundreds of arrests, with unrest continuing in a few parts of the capital Luanda on Tuesday, police said.

Monday's violence, which involved looting, acts of vandalism and clashes with police, followed a government decision early this month to increase the diesel price by one-third to ease the strain of costly fuel subsidies on public finances.

Minibus taxi associations, which hiked their fares by up to 50%, launched a three-day strike to protest the move on Monday, when the violence erupted.

More than 500 people were arrested and shops, banks, buses and private vehicles were vandalised, national police spokesperson Mateus Rodrigues told a press conference, saying there were still “pockets of disorder” in parts of Luanda.

The Southern African oil-producing country has been gradually cutting fuel subsidies since 2023, when protests over a petrol price hike also turned deadly.

Reuters

