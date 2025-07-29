Africa

Ghana deploys soldiers to quell northern chieftancy dispute

29 July 2025 - 14:00 By Emmanuel Bruce
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, known as Asantehene, Ghana's most revered traditional ruler, in Kumasi on May 1 2024. File photo.
Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, known as Asantehene, Ghana's most revered traditional ruler, in Kumasi on May 1 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana has deployed more soldiers to a northeastern region where a long-running conflict over chieftancy has fuelled recent violence, including attacks on schools, a spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama said.

The Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which goes back decades, has remained one of Ghana's most protracted ethnic flash points, often resulting in violent clashes and loss of lives. It is rooted in a dispute between the Mamprusi and Kusaasi ethnic groups over who can appoint a chief for the area.

Mediation efforts by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, known as the Asantehene, Ghana's most revered traditional ruler, had "almost brought finality to the conflict" but recent killings have "necessitated drastic actions" to control it, presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in his statement on Sunday.

Violence in the area last week included the killing of a Kusaasi chief as well as three high school students by gunmen who stormed their campuses, according to local media reports.

Ofosu did not specify on Sunday how many additional soldiers were being deployed to the area near the border with Burkina Faso. Some soldiers were already present in the area, but officials have not disclosed details.

In a separate statement, Ofosu said a curfew would be in place from 2pm until 6am GMT "until further notice". He said the measure would help restore order and facilitate the evacuation of students.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghana emerges from debt default

Ghana's government will resume domestic bond sales in the second half of this year by reopening existing medium-term issues, the finance minister said
Business Times
2 days ago

New Ghana mining laws to shorten licence periods, boost community investment

Ghana plans to shorten mining licence durations and mandate direct revenue-sharing with local communities in its most sweeping mining law reforms in ...
News
4 days ago

Hershey to raise chocolate prices due to cocoa supply problems in Ghana, Ivory Coast

Hershey has told retailers it will be taking a double-digit price increase on average across its confection portfolio due to a surge in costs of ...
News
5 days ago

Ghana's cocoa regulator warns of production drop amid heavy rains

Ghana's cocoa regulator said on Tuesday that increased disease incidence caused by prolonged rainfall and not enough sunlight could lead to moderate ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  3. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  4. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  5. Family seeks justice for slain Durban attorney allegedly killed by her husband South Africa

Latest Videos

US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger
Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...