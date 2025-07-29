Africa

WATCH | Tunisians protest against Saied, call country ‘open-air prison’

29 July 2025 - 10:39 By Tarek Amara
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Protesters rally against Tunisian President Kais Saied on the fourth anniversary of his power grab, in Tunis, Tunisia, on July 25 2025.
Protesters rally against Tunisian President Kais Saied on the fourth anniversary of his power grab, in Tunis, Tunisia, on July 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

Hundreds of Tunisian activists protested in the capital on Friday against President Kais Saied, denouncing his rule as an "authoritarian regime" that has turned the country into an “open-air prison”.

Under the slogan “The Republic is a large prison,” protesters marched along Habib Bourguiba Avenue. They demanded the release of jailed opposition leaders, journalists, and activists.

The protest marked the fourth anniversary of Saied’s power grab. In 2021, he dissolved the elected parliament and started ruling by decree, a move the opposition called a coup.

They chanted slogans such as “no fear, no terror ... streets belong to the people” and “The people want the fall of the regime”.

The protesters said Tunisia under Saied has descended into authoritarianism, with mass arrests and politically motivated trials silencing dissent.

"Our first aim is to battle against tyranny to restore the democracy and to demand the release of the political detainees," Monia Ibrahim, wife of imprisoned politician Abdelhamid Jelassi, told Reuters.

In 2022 Saied dissolved the independent Supreme Judicial Council and sacked dozens of judges, a move the opposition said was aimed to cement one-man rule.

Saied said he does not interfere in the judiciary, but no one is above accountability, regardless of their name or position.

Most prominent opposition leaders are in prison, including Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda party, and Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party. They are among dozens of politicians, lawyers, and journalists facing lengthy prison sentences under anti-terrorism and conspiracy laws. Others have fled the country, seeking asylum in Western countries.

In 2023 Saied said the politicians were "traitors and terrorists" and that judges who would acquit them were their accomplices.

"Prisons are crowded with Saied's opponents, activists, journalists," said Saib Souab, son of Ahmed Souab, the imprisoned lawyer Ahmed Souab who is a critical voice of Saied.

"Tunisia has turned into an open-air prison. ... Even those not behind bars live in a state of temporary freedom, constantly at risk of arrest for any reason."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Once a beacon of hope, Tunisia's civil society struggles to survive

In May 2024 Tunisian activist Cherifa Riahi was arrested two months after giving birth, accused of harbouring illegal migrants.
News
1 week ago

Tunisia's trade deficit widens to $3.4bn in first half of 2025

Tunisia’s trade deficit widened by 24% in the first half of 2025, reaching $3.4bn (R60.83bn), official data showed on Friday, underscoring persistent ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tunisia leader's opponents, supporters stage rival rallies in political split

Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied protested on the streets of Tunis on Thursday, accusing him of using the judiciary and police to suppress ...
News
2 months ago

Tunisia hands lengthy prison terms to opposition leaders on conspiracy charges

Most of the leaders of political parties in Tunisia are in prison.
News
3 months ago

Tunisian president sacks prime minister amid economic and migration crisis

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri less than a year after his appointment, and named Sara Zaafarani as his ...
News
4 months ago

Tunisia begins trial of prominent opposition leaders on conspiracy charges

Tunisian activists protested on Tuesday near a Tunis court where prominent figures face charges of conspiring against state security in a trial that ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  3. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  4. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  5. Family seeks justice for slain Durban attorney allegedly killed by her husband South Africa

Latest Videos

Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...
Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of his power grab