Uganda to debut 25-year bond as it seeks to extend maturity of its debt

29 July 2025 - 13:00 By Elias Biryabarema
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Uganda's government will sell a 25-year bond for the first time next week, its longest-dated debt instrument yet, as it seeks to extend the maturity of its debt portfolio and limit cash flow pressures, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

Currently the lengthiest government bond on sale has a maturity of 20 years.

"Borrowing long-term has an advantage that the cash pressure is reduced but also the costs tend to be lower compared to the short-term," Jimmy Apaa, director for financial markets at the East African country's central bank, told Reuters.

"When government borrows short-term then it will experience cash flow pressure," Apaa said, adding that the first sale of the 25-year bond would be on August 6.

Uganda is following in the footsteps of neighbouring Kenya, which has also sought to lengthen the maturity of its debt to manage financing pressures.

WATCH | MTN Uganda to spin off fintech unit into separate firm

MTN Uganda, the East African country's largest telecom firm, plans to split off its fintech unit into a separate entity and aims to list it on the ...
News
6 days ago

Uganda's reserves rise by a third due to central bank forex purchases

Uganda's foreign exchange reserves rose by about a third over the past year, after what a central bank official described as direct purchases by the ...
News
1 week ago

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni, 80, confirms he will seek reelection

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has confirmed he intends to contest in next year's presidential election, potentially extending his rule in the east ...
News
4 weeks ago

Ugandan women rebuild traumatised lives after Gulf abuse

Emily Ounyesiga was promised a monthly salary of $400 (R7,220) — six times more than she could earn in Uganda. Instead, over four years, Ounyesiga ...
News
1 month ago

Museveni signs law reintroducing military trials of Ugandan civilians

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed legislation that allows military tribunals to try civilians, parliament said on Monday, a move ...
News
1 month ago

Uganda sees higher growth next year but no oil-fuelled boom yet

Uganda on Thursday forecast its economic growth would accelerate slightly in the coming fiscal year to about 7%, which suggests officials are not ...
News
1 month ago
