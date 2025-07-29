Africa

WATCH | Cameroon election body rejects candidacy of Maurice Kamto

Main rival of President Paul Biya files appeal against election disqualification

29 July 2025 - 15:00 By Amindeh Blaise Atabong
Cameroon President Paul Biya is seeking a new term that could keep him in office until he is nearly 100. File Photo
Image: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Cameroon's electoral commission has rejected the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in an upcoming presidential election, raising the risks of protests and the likelihood of another win for the incumbent.

The chief of the electoral commission, ELECAM, announced the decision in a press conference on Saturday when he read out a list of 13 approved candidates, which did not include Kamto.

No reasons were given. Those not listed have two days to appeal.

Biya, 92, has been in power for 43 years and is the world's oldest-serving head of state. He announced his intention earlier this month to seek re-election in the October 12 vote.

Kamto had come in second place with 14% of the vote in the last election in 2018, which Biya won by a landslide amid allegations of fraud.

"In case of the rejection of certain candidates in this election, it is possible there will be protests in the centre of Yaounde and near the seat of ELECAM," the United Nations Department of Safety and Security said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters

