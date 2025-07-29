Africa

WATCH | US pauses visa processing at embassy in Niger: state department

29 July 2025 - 12:15 By Humeyra Pamuk
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeriens gather in a street to protest against the US military presence in Niamey, Niger, on April 13 2024. File photo.
Nigeriens gather in a street to protest against the US military presence in Niamey, Niger, on April 13 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

The US is pausing all routine visa services at US embassy in Nigerien capital Niamey until further notice, according to a state department spokesperson and an internal state department cable seen by Reuters on Saturday.

The July 25-dated cable did not provide a reason for the move but a state department spokesperson said the pause, which would cover all immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories, was in place until Washington addressed "concerns with the government of Niger."

The spokesperson did not provide further details on the reason, but said that most diplomatic and official visas were excepted from the pause.

"The Trump administration is focused on protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process," the department spokesperson said.

The diplomatic cable also instructed consular officers in other visa processing posts to apply "heightened scrutiny" when assessing non-immigrant visa applications for Nigerien nationals, whose overstay rates it said were 8% for visitor visas and 27% for student and exchange visas.

Consular managers should make an effort to reduce the number of overstays by nonimmigrant visa holders in the US, the cable said and added: "In this regard, particular vigilance is needed in adjudicating Nigerien NIV applicants."

The US embassy in Niamey has informed all individuals impacted, the spokesperson added.

As part of his hardline stance on immigration, President Donald Trump has ordered a nationwide campaign to arrest migrants who are in the country illegally and has vowed to deport millions of people, executing raids at work sites including farms that were largely exempted from enforcement during his first term.

Trump administration officials have said student visa and green card holders are subject to deportation over their support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, calling their actions a threat to US foreign policy and accusing them of being pro-Hamas.

Rubio in May said the number of visas he has revoked was probably in the thousands. The state department under his leadership significantly tightened social media vetting for US visa applicants.

The US military in September said it had completed its withdrawal from Niger, after the West African nation's ruling junta in April 2024 ordered Washington to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country.

It was an embarrassing setback for Washington that followed a coup last year in the West African nation. Before the coup, Niger had been a key partner in the US fight against insurgents in the Sahel region of Africa, who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Reuters

READ MORE:

West Africa's security woes no longer France's concern, says minister

The insecurity plaguing West Africa is no longer France's concern, its state minister for ties with Francophone countries and international ...
News
1 day ago

Rise in Al-Qaeda attacks revives spectre of West African caliphate

Analysts say recent attacks are driven by Islamists' change of strategy
Africa
1 week ago

France's Orano says its Niger uranium mine on verge of bankruptcy

French uranium miner Orano said on Wednesday its majority-owned joint venture with Niger, SOMAIR, is on the verge of bankruptcy as a result of export ...
News
3 weeks ago

Armed men on motorbikes kill 34 Niger soldiers, says ministry

Several hundred armed men, many on motorbikes, attacked a Niger army base near the border with Mali, leaving at least 34 soldiers dead and 14 ...
News
1 month ago

Ecowas agrees to counterterrorism push with West African junta states

The Economic Community of West African States said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to work ...
News
1 month ago

Niger targets jihadist financing, kills 13 in illegal gold mine raids

Niger's army has raided jihadist-controlled informal mining sites in the country's west, killing more than a dozen insurgents and seizing material ...
News
1 month ago

Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering significantly expanding its travel restrictions by potentially banning citizens of 36 ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  3. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  4. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  5. Family seeks justice for slain Durban attorney allegedly killed by her husband South Africa

Latest Videos

US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger
Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...