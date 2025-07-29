WATCH LIVE | Angola fuel hike protests turn violent: local media

Protests in Angola's capital over a hike in the price of diesel turned violent on Monday, with local media reporting that several people had been killed and many arrested following looting incidents and clashes with police.
The oil-producing Southern African country hiked the diesel price by one-third this month as part of a long-running government drive to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances.
Minibus taxi associations have hiked fares by up to 50% and went on a three-day strike starting Monday.
The Novo Jornal newspaper reported on its website that at least three people had been killed in the protests, including a police officer.
The police used tear gas and smoke grenades, also firing shots into the air to try to restore calm, Novo Jornal said.
Image: Portal Diamante Angola/via REUTERS
The police said in a statement that shops in the capital Luanda had been looted.
The statement said police had made arrests but did not give the number. Angola's finance minister told Reuters in October that fuel subsidies amounted to around 4% of economic output last year and that the government would continue removing them in phases.
A petrol price hike in 2023 also triggered deadly protests.
Reuters
