Africa

At least six killed in border clashes between South Sudan and Uganda

30 July 2025 - 11:45 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba talks to Lt-Gen Sam Okiding at the Chief of Defence Forces Inter-Force Drill Competition on May 13 2025 in Kampala, Uganda. File photo.
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba talks to Lt-Gen Sam Okiding at the Chief of Defence Forces Inter-Force Drill Competition on May 13 2025 in Kampala, Uganda. File photo.
Image: Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images

At least six people have been killed in clashes between longstanding allies South Sudan and Uganda near their shared border, where competing claims over the poorly defined boundary often flare into small-scale fighting.

Elements from the two armies exchanged fire on Monday in South Sudan's Kajo Keji county, killing five South Sudanese (SSPDF) soldiers, South Sudanese officials said.

Ugandan army spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said SSPDF soldiers had strayed into Uganda's West Nile region and refused to leave, leading to the firefight, in which at least one Ugandan soldier died.

Uganda has backed forces loyal to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir for several decades, helping the country fight for independence, which was won in 2011, and during the subsequent civil war.

Kajo-Keji county said in a statement that five SSPDF soldiers had been killed in a surprise attack by Ugandan forces backed by tanks and artillery. South Sudan's army confirmed the skirmish but did not say how many died.

An existing joint border committee will look at ways to find a peaceful resolution to recurrent border-related disputes, SSPDF spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

In March, South Sudan invited Uganda's army to help bolster security in the capital Juba, following a breakdown in the turbulent relationship between Kiir and his rival, First Vice-President Riek Machar.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Displaced Sudanese stream home from Egypt after army retakes Khartoum

Toting large suitcases and bags of belongings, the Sudanese families crowding into Cairo's main railway station hoped to return to relative stability ...
News
8 hours ago

Uganda to debut 25-year bond as it seeks to extend maturity of its debt

Uganda's government will sell a 25-year bond for the first time next week, its longest-dated debt instrument yet, as it seeks to extend the maturity ...
News
1 day ago

South Sudan faces London court case over oil-backed loan

Trading house BB Energy has filed a case against South Sudan in London for failing to deliver oil owed under a pre-payment deal, according to court ...
News
5 days ago

Uganda's reserves rise by a third due to central bank forex purchases

Uganda's foreign exchange reserves rose by about a third over the past year, after what a central bank official described as direct purchases by the ...
News
1 week ago

South Sudan says US deportees are in government's care

South Sudan said on Tuesday eight migrants deported to the African nation by the Trump administration are currently in the care of the authorities in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Museveni signs law reintroducing military trials of Ugandan civilians

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed legislation that allows military tribunals to try civilians, parliament said on Monday, a move ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  5. DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe South Africa

Latest Videos

Togo’s Evala ceremony celebrates wrestling and cultural identity
Trump gives Russia 10 days to make peace with Ukraine