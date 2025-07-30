Africa

Displaced Sudanese stream home from Egypt after army retakes Khartoum

30 July 2025 - 06:44 By Sayed Sheasha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sudanese families displaced by conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces crowd Cairo’s main station on July 28 2025 to board a free train with a voluntary return coordinated by the Egyptian government to Aswan, where buses will take them back to their homes in Khartoum.
Sudanese families displaced by conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces crowd Cairo’s main station on July 28 2025 to board a free train with a voluntary return coordinated by the Egyptian government to Aswan, where buses will take them back to their homes in Khartoum.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Toting large suitcases and bags of belongings, the Sudanese families crowding into Cairo's main railway station hoped to return to relative stability after fleeing Sudan's civil war.

They are among thousands of displaced Sudanese streaming back home from Egypt into territory retaken by the Sudanese armed forces from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary in Khartoum and its environs since the start of the year.

"I miss every corner of Sudan. I'm very happy I'm going back," one of the returnees, Malaz Atef, told Reuters.

The families were waiting to board a free train to the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, from where they would take buses to the Sudanese capital Khartoum. A few young girls wore hats reading "Thank you, Egypt" in Arabic.

More than 4-million Sudanese fled to neighbouring countries, including more than 1.5-million to Egypt, after war broke out between the army and the RSF in April 2023, according to figures from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Since the start of the year, more than 190,000 people have crossed the border from Egypt into Sudan, more than five times the number who returned in 2024, an IOM report said earlier this month.

Sudan's ambassador to Egypt, Emad el-Din Adawy, who visited the station on Monday, said the returns marked "an important stage for reconstruction and bringing back stability".

Despite the relative calm in the capital, fighting between the RSF and the army continues to rage in the central Kordofan region and al-Fashir in Darfur in the west.

The war, triggered by a dispute over a transition to civilian rule between the army and the RSF, has displaced more than 12-million people and pushed half the population into acute hunger, according to the UN.

Some Sudanese in Egypt have complained of difficulty finding jobs and discrimination, and Egypt has deported thousands of refugees it said entered illegally. Thousands of others have fled onwards to Libya.

The weekly trains from Cairo to help Sudanese to return home voluntarily have been financed by Sudanese businessmen, according to Adawy.

The Sudanese who have gone back so far have mostly headed to Khartoum, Sennar and El Gezira states to the capital's south, according to the IOM.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government

A Sudanese coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces announced on Saturday the members of a parallel government, a move opposed by the ...
News
1 day ago

South Sudan faces London court case over oil-backed loan

Trading house BB Energy has filed a case against South Sudan in London for failing to deliver oil owed under a pre-payment deal, according to court ...
News
5 days ago

Soccer returns to war-torn Sudan as elite clubs go back home

League football has returned to war-torn Sudan for the first time in more than two years with a one-month competition being organised for eight clubs ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe South Africa
  5. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza | REUTERS
8.8 earthquake near Russia leads to tsunami in Kamchatka | FOX 11 LA