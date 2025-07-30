Africa

Fire on MSC container ship near Gulf of Suez platform extinguished

30 July 2025 - 11:02 By Enas Alashray
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A fire on the MSC container ship PUMBA was extinguished on Wednesday, Egypt's petroleum ministry said. Stock photo.
A fire on the MSC container ship PUMBA was extinguished on Wednesday, Egypt's petroleum ministry said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/draganche

Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday that a fire on the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) container ship PUMBA was extinguished with no casualties reported.

The ministry said on Wednesday it had received a distress call from the vessel and that it was towed to a safe anchorage away from navigation routes.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Egypt quarterly current account deficit eases to $2.1bn on higher remittances

Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to $2.1bn (R36.88bn) in January to March from $7.5bn (R131.73bn) in the same period a year earlier, the ...
News
6 days ago

IMF says Egypt makes mixed reform progress, cites state dominance of economy

Egypt's progress on structural reforms under an $8bn (R143.13bn) International Monetary Fund loan agreement has been mixed, the fund says, citing the ...
News
1 week ago

Four die as vessel capsizes in Egypt's Gulf of Suez, three still missing

At least four people died when a vessel capsized while being towed in the Gulf of Suez, one of Egypt's prominent Red Sea oil production sites, the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Limpet mine may have damaged Greek tanker off Libya, say sources

A limpet mine may have caused a blast that damaged a Greek tanker sailing off Libya's coast last week, the fifth such incident to hit commercial ...
News
3 weeks ago

RON BOUSSO | Middle East war highlights Egypt's energy weak spot

Egypt was one of the biggest economic losers of the Middle East's 12-day war after Israel shut down vital natural gas exports to its neighbour.
News
4 weeks ago

Egypt's Suez Canal mulls discounts on transit fees to bring back traffic

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief, Osama Rabie, says the authority is considering offering discounts ranging from 12% to 15% on transit fees to ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  5. DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe South Africa

Latest Videos

The Health Ombud releases findings of psychiatric patients in the Northern Cape ...
Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza | REUTERS