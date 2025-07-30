Fire on MSC container ship near Gulf of Suez platform extinguished

Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday that a fire on the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) container ship PUMBA was extinguished with no casualties reported.
The ministry said on Wednesday it had received a distress call from the vessel and that it was towed to a safe anchorage away from navigation routes.
